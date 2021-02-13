WASHINGTON — The final vote is expected to take place today, the fifth day of the impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate beginning at 9 a.m. CST Saturday, Feb. 13. Top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell will vote to acquit Trump, a source familiar with the situation said on Saturday.

Watch a livestream of the trial below and read the latest coverage here.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.