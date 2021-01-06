Read the latest on the protests here.

A U.S. Capitol police officer shoots pepper spray at a protestor attempting to enter the Capitol building during a joint session of Congress to certify the 2020 election results on Capitol Hill in Washington on Jan. 6. Kevin Dietsch/Pool via REUTERS
A U.S. Capitol police officer shoots pepper spray at a protestor attempting to enter the Capitol building during a joint session of Congress to certify the 2020 election results on Capitol Hill in Washington on Jan. 6. Kevin Dietsch/Pool via REUTERS

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump scale the walls of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington on Jan. 6. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump scale the walls of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington on Jan. 6. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump clash with police officers in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington on Jan. 6. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump clash with police officers in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington on Jan. 6. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A U.S. Capitol Police member stands guard in front of a detained protester inside the U.S. Capitol as supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump protest outside, in Washington on Jan. 6. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A U.S. Capitol Police member stands guard in front of a detained protester inside the U.S. Capitol as supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump protest outside, in Washington on Jan. 6. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Newsletter signup for email alerts

Police confront supporters of President Donald Trump as they demonstrate on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol near the entrance to the Senate after breaching security defenses in Washington on Jan. 6. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Police confront supporters of President Donald Trump as they demonstrate on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol near the entrance to the Senate after breaching security defenses in Washington on Jan. 6. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump react to tear gas during a clash with police officers in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington on Jan. 6. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump react to tear gas during a clash with police officers in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington on Jan. 6. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump clash with police officers outside of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington on Jan. 6. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump clash with police officers outside of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington on Jan. 6. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A supporter of President Donald Trump carries a Confederate flag on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol near the entrance to the Senate after breaching security defenses in Washington on Jan. 6. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
A supporter of President Donald Trump carries a Confederate flag on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol near the entrance to the Senate after breaching security defenses in Washington on Jan. 6. REUTERS/Mike Theiler