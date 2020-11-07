Wilmington, Del. Nov 7 — President-elect Joe Biden will address the nation at 7 p.m. CST on Nov. 7, his first formal address after multiple news outlets announced him as the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

Biden will be joined by his wife Jill Biden, Vice-president-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff.

Watch a livestream of the event below. Refresh your browser closer to the start time if the video player does not display.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.