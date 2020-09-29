CLEVELAND — President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden participated in the first of three presidential debates at 8 p.m. CDT Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Case Western Reserve University. Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace moderated the 90-minute debate.

The topics for the first debate were Trump and Biden's records, the Supreme Court, COVID-19, the economy, race and violence in U.S. cities, and the integrity of the election.

View a schedule for the rest of the 2020 presidential debates below and keep up on the latest news leading up to the Nov. 3 election here.

Vice-presidential debate:

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 7, from 8-9:30 p.m. CDT

Wednesday, Oct. 7, from 8-9:30 p.m. CDT Venue: The University of Utah in Salt Lake City

The University of Utah in Salt Lake City Moderator: Susan Page, Washington bureau chief of USA Today

Second presidential debate:

Date: Thursday, Oct. 15, from 8-9:30 p.m. CDT

Thursday, Oct. 15, from 8-9:30 p.m. CDT Venue: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami Moderator: Steve Scully, senior executive producer and political editor at C-SPAN

Third presidential debate:

Date: Thursday, Oct. 22, from 8-9:30 p.m. CDT

Thursday, Oct. 22, from 8-9:30 p.m. CDT Venue: Belmont University in Nashville

Belmont University in Nashville Moderator: Kristen Welker, NBC News White House correspondent

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.