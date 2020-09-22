Live coverage of the 2020 presidential debates will be available on our site starting Tuesday, Sept. 29.
President Donald Trump and his Democratic opponent former Vice President Joe Biden will meet for three debates. Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris will face off in one debate on Oct. 7.
View a schedule of the debates below:
First presidential debate:
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 29, from 8-9:30 p.m. CDT
- Venue: Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland
- Moderator: Chris Wallace, host of Fox News Sunday
Vice-presidential debate:
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 7, from 8-9:30 p.m. CDT
- Venue: The University of Utah in Salt Lake City
- Moderator: Susan Page, Washington bureau chief of USA Today
Second presidential debate:
- Date: Thursday, Oct. 15, from 8-9:30 p.m. CDT
- Venue: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami
- Moderator: Steve Scully, senior executive producer and political editor at C-SPAN
Third presidential debate:
- Date: Thursday, Oct. 22, from 8-9:30 p.m. CDT
- Venue: Belmont University in Nashville
- Moderator: Kristen Welker, NBC News White House correspondent