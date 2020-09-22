Live coverage of the 2020 presidential debates will be available on our site starting Tuesday, Sept. 29.

President Donald Trump and his Democratic opponent former Vice President Joe Biden will meet for three debates. Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris will face off in one debate on Oct. 7.

View a schedule of the debates below:

First presidential debate:

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 29, from 8-9:30 p.m. CDT

Tuesday, Sept. 29, from 8-9:30 p.m. CDT Venue: Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland

Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland Moderator: Chris Wallace, host of Fox News Sunday

Vice-presidential debate:

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 7, from 8-9:30 p.m. CDT

Wednesday, Oct. 7, from 8-9:30 p.m. CDT Venue: The University of Utah in Salt Lake City

The University of Utah in Salt Lake City Moderator: Susan Page, Washington bureau chief of USA Today

Second presidential debate:

Date: Thursday, Oct. 15, from 8-9:30 p.m. CDT

Thursday, Oct. 15, from 8-9:30 p.m. CDT Venue: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami Moderator: Steve Scully, senior executive producer and political editor at C-SPAN

Third presidential debate: