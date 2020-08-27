President Donald Trump will headline the final night of the Republican National Convention on Thursday, Aug. 27. The theme is "Land of Greatness."
Watch a livestream of the event below.
Speakers will include:
- President Donald Trump
- Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson
- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.
- Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.
- House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.
- Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J.
- Ivanka Trump, White House senior adviser
- Ja'Ron Smith, White House assistant
- Ann Dorn, widow of former police officer killed in St. Louis
- Debbie Flood
- Rudy Giuliani, former New York mayor
- Franklin Graham, evangelical leader
- Alice Johnson, ex-inmate pardoned by Mr. Trump
- Wade Mayfield
- Carl and Marsha Mueller, parents of U.S. aid worker killed by ISIS
- Dana White, president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship