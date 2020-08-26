CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Live coverage of the Republican National Convention continues Wednesday, Aug. 26. The theme of the third day is "Land of Heroes."
Watch a video of the event below.
Speakers will include:
- Vice President Mike Pence
- Second lady Karen Pence
- Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.
- Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa
- South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem
- Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas
- Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.
- Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y.
- Former acting director of national intelligence Richard Grenell
- Kellyanne Conway, White House adviser
- Keith Kellogg, national security adviser to the vice president
- Jack Brewer, former NFL player
- Sister Dede Byrne, surgeon and military veteran
- Madison Cawthorn, Republican congressional nominee
- Scott Dane, executive director of the Associated Contract Loggers & Truckers of Minnesota
- Clarence Henderson, civil rights activist
- Ryan Holets, Albuquerque police officer
- Michael McHale, president of the National Association of Police Organizations
- Burgess Owens, former NFL player and Republican congressional nominee
- Lara Trump, Trump campaign adviser and wife of Eric Trump
Live coverage will conclude with the final night of the convention beginning at 7:30 p.m. CDT Thursday.