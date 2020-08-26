CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Live coverage of the Republican National Convention continues Wednesday, Aug. 26. The theme of the third day is "Land of Heroes."

Watch a livestream of the event below.

Speakers will include:

  • Vice President Mike Pence
  • Second lady Karen Pence
  • Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.
  • Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa
  • South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem
  • Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas
  • Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.
  • Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y.
  • Former acting director of national intelligence Richard Grenell
  • Kellyanne Conway, White House adviser
  • Keith Kellogg, national security adviser to the vice president
  • Jack Brewer, former NFL player
  • Sister Dede Byrne, surgeon and military veteran
  • Madison Cawthorn, Republican congressional nominee
  • Scott Dane, executive director of the Associated Contract Loggers & Truckers of Minnesota
  • Clarence Henderson, civil rights activist
  • Ryan Holets, Albuquerque police officer
  • Michael McHale, president of the National Association of Police Organizations
  • Burgess Owens, former NFL player and Republican congressional nominee
  • Lara Trump, Trump campaign adviser and wife of Eric Trump

Live coverage will conclude with the final night of the convention beginning at 7:30 p.m. CDT Thursday.