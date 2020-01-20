WASHINGTON — The Senate will continue the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump at noon Tuesday, Jan. 21. The proceedings will begin with senators debating Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's proposed trial rules, which were unveiled Monday .

The trial began Thursday with the seven House managers formally presenting the two charges before the Senate and the swearing in of Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts Jr., who will preside over the trial.

Watch a livestream of the proceedings below.