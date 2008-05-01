NEW YORK — A state judge in Manhattan dismissed Paul Manafort's residential mortgage fraud case Wednesday, deciding the local charges brought against President Donald Trump's disgraced former campaign chairman amounted to a double-jeopardy violation.

It is a significant victory for Manafort, 70, who was previously convicted in a pair of federal cases stemming from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of 2016 election interference. The Manhattan District Attorney's Office brought its case in an effort to ensure that Manafort, who is serving a 7-1/2 year prison sentence, would be held accountable and remain in custody should Trump pardon him for the federal convictions.

Manafort was hospitalized in recent days and did not appear in court. Trump has watched the proceedings closely, suggesting he sympathized with Manafort, though the president has not said publicly that he would pardon him.

In announcing his decision, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Maxwell Wiley said that New York state law prohibits the type of case brought by Cyrus Vance, the district attorney. With limited exceptions, the premise of double jeopardy prevents multiple prosecutions stemming from the same crimes.

"Basically, the law of double jeopardy in New York State provides a very narrow window for prosecution," Wiley said during Wednesday's brief court proceeding. He issued a 26-page ruling detailing his findings.

Danny Frost, a spokesman for Vance's office, said litigation would continue.

"We will appeal today's decision and will continue working to ensure that Mr. Manafort is held accountable for the criminal conduct against the People of New York that is alleged in the indictment," Frost said in a statement.

The district attorney's office alleged that Manafort defrauded two banks - Citizen Bank and Federal Savings - to obtain loans for properties in New York City and Long Island.

Prosecutors had made technical arguments to explain why the case should beat a double-jeopardy challenge, saying there were "fresh elements" that overlapped with Manafort's 2018 indictment for bank fraud brought in the Eastern District of Virginia. The jury in that case was undecided on seven counts, which were eventually dismissed as part of Manafort's plea deal - making them fair game for Manhattan prosecutors to charge the corresponding crimes at the state level, the DA's office argued.

Manafort's lawyers had argued that he was already charged and convicted of the same crimes in one of his federal cases - the tax and bank fraud case tried in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia. The other case was tried in federal court in Washington, D.C.

Wiley, the New York judge, decided that the leftover counts from Virginia were "previously prosecuted" and that a new case based on the same conduct is prohibited. He wrote in his decision that the DA's office disregarded the "clear meaning" of the Virginia judge's words when he formally dismissed the counts last year.

While prosecutors did demonstrate there were new elements at play, they failed to show that their case represented "very different kinds of harms or evils," Wiley decided.

Manafort was tapped to lead Trump's 2016 campaign in March of that year and held the role until August, when he resigned amid scrutiny of his past work as a political consultant in Ukraine.

In that time, Manafort had extensive contacts with influential Russians and Ukrainians, and remained involved in Ukrainian politics into 2018, after he was indicted by Mueller, authorities have said. He has admitted to violating U.S. law by failing to register as a lobbyist for Ukraine.

Manafort is serving his prison term at a federal penitentiary in Pennsylvania.

This article was written by Shayna Jacobs, a reporter for The Washington Post.