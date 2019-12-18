WASHINGTON — The full House will vote on the impeachment of President Donald Trump today, Wednesday, Dec. 18, following Friday's vote by the House Judiciary Committee to approve two articles of impeachment : abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

On Tuesday, the House Rules Committee approved six hours of debate, which will be split between Democrats and Republicans, on the two articles before a vote will take place.

A livestream of the floor debate and impeachment vote will begin at 8 a.m. and is available below, courtesy of ABC News.