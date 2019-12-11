WASHINGTON — Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz is set to testify Wednesday, Dec. 11, about his findings that the FBI investigation of President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign featured "serious performance failures" but was not motivated by political bias.

The inspector general is scheduled to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee two days after releasing a 434-page report analyzing the FBI investigation, launched in the summer of 2016 to determine if anyone in the Trump campaign was conspiring with Russia to interfere in the presidential election.

The report has exposed major disagreements among Trump, Attorney General William Barr, FBI Director Christopher Wray and Horowitz, and lawmakers are likely to press the inspector general further on the areas where there are disputes.

Republicans and Democrats have trumpeted the parts of the report that validate their wildly opposing views regarding the nature of the FBI's investigation, as either a baseless "witch hunt" or a fundamental defense of American democracy.

Horowitz concluded that the FBI had a valid reason to open an investigation based on a tip from the Australian government. That investigation scrutinized four Trump campaign advisers: George Papadopoulos, Carter Page, Paul Manafort, and Michael Flynn.

RELATED:

In the fall of 2016, FBI officials sought and received court approval to conduct electronic surveillance on Page, after he left the campaign, suspecting he might be an agent of the Russian government. The inspector general concluded that the FBI agents "failed to meet the basic obligation" to ensure the applications for surveillance on Page were "scrupulously accurate."

Horowitz concluded "so many basic and fundamental errors were made by three separate, hand-picked teams on one of the most sensitive FBI investigations that was briefed to the highest levels within the FBI," that there was a failure of "not only the operational team, but also of the managers and supervisors, including senior officials, in the chain of command."

Trump hailed the report as vindication for his long-running accusations that the FBI's former leaders schemed to carry out a coup to remove him from office - accusations Horowitz's findings implicitly reject.

But Barr, the attorney general, said Horowitz's criticisms did not go far enough, telling The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday that the FBI's handling of one of the most sensitive political investigations it has ever conducted was "a travesty," and that another investigator, Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham, continues to pursue the matter.

Wray, the FBI director, announced the bureau would implement 40 changes within the bureau, particularly when it comes to how it handles informants and applications to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court.

But Wray's comments in a television interview angered the president, who tweeted Tuesday morning: "I don't know what report current Director of the FBI Christopher A. Wray was reading, but it sure wasn't the one given to me. With that kind of attitude, he will never be able to fix the FBI, which is badly broken despite having some of the greatest men & women working there!"

An FBI spokeswoman declined to comment.

This article was written by Devlin Barrett, Matt Zapotosky and Karoun Demirjian, reporters for The Washington Post.