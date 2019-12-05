WASHINGTON — A lawyer for Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee on Monday, Dec. 9, called President Trump "a clear and present danger" as he summarized the party's case for impeaching him for having abused his power and obstructed a congressional investigation into his conduct in Urkaine.

The testimony from Daniel Goldman came amid a crucial hearing at which lawyers for both Democrats and Republicans are making cases for and against impeachment. Earlier, Stephen Castor, a lawyer for Republicans called impeachment "baloney" and said Democrats had failed to make a compelling case.

At the heart of the Democrats' case is the allegation that Trump tried to leverage a White House meeting and military aid, sought by Ukraine to combat Russian military aggression, to pressure President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, as well as a probe of an unfounded theory that Kyiv conspired with Democrats to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

Goldman, the top investigative counsel for the House Intelligence Committee, summarized the Democratic case for impeachment in his presentation.

"We are here today because Donald J. Trump, the 45th president of the United States, abused the power of his office, the American presidency, for his political and personal benefit," Goldman said. "As part of this scheme, President Trump applied increasing pressure on the president of Ukraine to publicly announce two investigations helpful to his personal reelection efforts."

He later added: "When faced with the opening of an official impeachment inquiry into his conduct, President Trump launched an unprecedented campaign of obstruction of Congress - ordering executive branch agencies and government officials to defy subpoenas for documents and testimony."

Early on, Goldman pointed to Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani's recent travels in Ukraine as evidence of the president's continued willingness to abuse his power.

Allegations pushed by Trump and Giuliani that Biden acted corruptly in his own actions toward Ukraine are "patently false," Goldman said.

"But that did not deter President Trump during his phone call with the Ukrainian president, and it does not appear to deter him today," he continued. "President Trump's persistent and continuing effort to coerce a foreign country to help him cheat to win an election is a clear and present danger to our free and fair elections and to our national security."

Earlier, Trump and attorney Giuliani tweet defending Ukraine call within minutes of each other

Trump tweeted a familiar "Read the Transcripts!" - shorthand for his contention that the rough transcript of his call with Zelensky absolves him of wrongdoing because he does not explicitly offer a quid pro quo.

Ten minutes later, Giuliani, Trump's personal lawyer, tweeted "#unimpeachablephonecall"

Giuliani, who recently returned to Ukraine to continue his investigations, last used that hashtag on Nov. 14 when he told followers to "Stay tuned to my Instagram." The only thing on Giuliani's Instagram from Nov. 14 is a screenshot of a tweet from two days prior.

In his opening statement, Castor made the frequent Republican argument that Democrats have been seeking a reason to impeach Trump since January 2017 and have settled on Ukraine as their best option.

"To impeach a president who 63 million people voted for over eight lines in a call transcript is baloney," Castor said near the beginning of his remarks.

Calling impeachment an "obsession" for Democrats, Castor outlined the dozens of investigations into Trump, his business, his campaign and his administration undertaken by House committees since Democrats took the majority.

"This unfair process reflects the degree to which Democrats are obsessed with impeaching President Trump by any means necessary," Castor said. "The Democrats went searching for a set of facts on which to impeach the President - the emoluments clause, the president's business and financial records, the Mueller report and allegations of obstruction there - before settling on Ukraine."

Castor also chided Democrats for moving through the process too quickly and for not trying harder to get Trump administration witnesses to participate. The Trump administration has refused to cooperate with the inquiry, directing administration officials not to appear or provide documents.

Castor challenged the narrative laid out by the Democrats as making "a wonderful screenplay," but he claimed the facts were embellished to be "the most unflattering" for Trump.

Shortly after the Judiciary Committee hearing began, the Treasury Department announced anti-corruption action against people in several countries including Latvia, Serbia, Cambodia and Venezuela.

Also Monday, a senior Treasury official told reporters the new sanctions target people who attempt to bribe public officials, and was timed for the United Nations International Anti-corruption Day. Ukraine was not among the countries targeted, and there was no mention of the competing Ukraine-related corruption claims at issue in the House Judiciary inquiry that is expected to result in an impeachment vote against President Trump.

"Corruption is a global problem. It undermines the abilities of governments to adequately care for their citizens; erodes the legal, moral, and ethical fabric of society; and facilitates transnational crime," a news release from Treasury said.

The sanctions target Aivars Lembergs, described as a Latvian oligarch and mayor of the town of Ventspils. Lembergs is accused of "the misappropriation of state assets, the expropriation of private assets for personal gain, corruption related to government contracts or the extraction of natural resources, or bribery."

Cambodian businessman Try Pheap and military official Kun Kim were accused of widespread illegal logging and land appropriation. Serbian arms dealer Slobodan Tesic was accused of using bribes to get around travel restrictions imposed by the U.N. Treasury listed him as well as a network of entities and individuals around him.

Treasury also took action against two Venezuelan government figures, Gustavo Adolfo Vizcaino Gil and Juan Carlos Dugarte Padron. Both were accused of abusing their office as the country's senior immigration official.

All the sanctions affect any property of money the targeted people may hold in the United States and prohibit U.S. business or financial dealings with the individuals unless specifically authorized.

This article was written by Colby Itkowitz and John Wagner, reporters for The Washington Post.