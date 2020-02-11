The Washington Post today announced special New Hampshire primary live programming beginning at 6 p.m. Host Libby Casey will be joined by Post reporters James Hohmann and Amber Phillips in downtown Manchester, in addition to reporters contributing updates from around the state.
The Post’s video coverage will offer live analysis and on-the-ground coverage from candidate watch parties and events throughout New Hampshire, including:
- Joyce Koh at a Bernie Sanders watch party at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, NH
- Hannah Jewell at Elizabeth Warren’s watch party at Executive Health and Sports Center in Manchester, NH
- Jorge Ribas at Pete Buttigieg’s watch party at Nashua Community College in Nashua, NH
- Rhonda Colvin at Joe Biden’s watch party at the Radisson Hotel in Nashua, NH