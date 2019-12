WASHINGTON — Lawyers for both Democrats and Republicans will present their findings on President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine before the House Judiciary Committee on Monday, Dec. 9, arguing whether there are constitutional grounds for his impeachment.

This is the first hearing since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House will move forward with articles of impeachment.

