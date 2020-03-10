Live coverage of the six states with democratic primaries including North Dakota, Michigan, Washington, Missouri, Mississippi and Idaho.

Libby Casey will anchor from the Washington Post newsroom and will be joined by James Hohmann, of the “Daily 202,” and Dave Weigel, author of “The Trailer,” as well as the Fix political team of Aaron Blake, Natalie Jennings, Amber Phillips, and Eugene Scott.

There will be fresh-from-the-trail reporting insights from reporters Robert Costa, Chelsea Janes, Sean Sullivan, Matt Viser and Cleve Wootson.



Live analysis will be powered by the Post’s engineering team who will be bringing live results to our viewers from a special, new studio specifically designed to house a complete Data Elections Team of engineers led by Jeremy Bowers and a living map results wall bringing the latest precinct-, township- and county-level results to our viewers. Emily Guskin will join Jeremy to share exit polling results and analysis.

All the candidate speeches will be shown live, and there will be reporters at candidate watch parties