WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Thursday, Dec. 5, that President Donald Trump's wrongdoing strikes at the heart of the Constitution and asked House committee chairs to proceed with articles of impeachment, saying lawmakers have "no choice but to act."

Her address, in which she invoked principles espoused by the nation's founders, came shortly after Trump went on Twitter to urge House Democrats to impeach him quickly, if they plan to do it, and suggested he would call an expansive list of witnesses during a trial in the Republican-led Senate.

At the heart of the Democrats' case is the allegation that Trump tried to leverage a White House meeting and military aid, sought by Ukraine in the face of Russian military aggression, to pressure President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, as well as a probe of an unfounded theory that Kyiv conspired with Democrats to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

Pelosi's morning address is a clear sign that the Democratic-led House intends to impeach Trump in coming weeks.

"The president leaves us no choice but to act, because he is trying to corrupt, once again, the election for his own benefit," Pelosi said in remarks at the Capitol.

"The president has engaged in abuse of power undermining our national security and jeopardizing the integrity of our elections. His actions are in defiance of the vision of our founders and the oath of office that he takes to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States. Sadly, but with confidence and humility, with allegiance to our Founders and our heart full of love for America, today I'm asking our chairman to proceed with articles of impeachment."

Pelosi's statement drew an immediate reaction on Twitter from White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham: "Speaker Pelosi & the Democrats should be ashamed. @realDonaldTrump has done nothing but lead our country - resulting in a booming economy, more jobs & a stronger military, to name just a few of his major accomplishments. We look forward to a fair trial in the Senate."

In her remarks, Pelosi gave no indication of how quickly the process would move. Nor did she say how narrowly crafted the articles of impeachment would be.

Democrats have been divided over whether to focus solely on Trump's conduct toward Ukraine or to include other questionable conduct, including his alleged obstruction of the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller into Russian election interference in the 2016 election.

Pelosi's comments come a day after a panel of law professors testified before the House Judiciary Committee. Three called by Democrats said Trump's conduct toward Ukraine met the threshold for impeachment. A fourth called by the GOP cautioned against moving quickly, saying a solid case has not been established.

Earlier this week, the House Intelligence Committee released a 300-page report contending Trump had placed his personal political interests above the national interests.

This article was written by John Wagner, a reporter for The Washington Post. The Washington Post's Mike DeBonis contribute to this report.