A gunman that has been identified as a U.S. sailor opened fire at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu on Wednesday afternoon, leaving at least three people injured, according to base officials.

Authorities responded to an "active shooter type incident" around 2:30 p.m., said Capt. Scot Seguirant, a spokesman for the Honolulu Fire Department. The fire department and other local agencies were assisting the military in its response.

Joint base security responded to the reported shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, they said. All access points and gates were closed indefinitely and the base was under lockdown. By 4:15 p.m., the gates had reopened, according to the base's Twitter account.

The shooting occurred at Dry Dock 2, a Honolulu official said. The area is one of the shipyard's four dry docks where vessels usually undergo repairs. All are located on base, but also employ civilians, the official said, adding that bystanders likely belonged to one of three groups: active-duty military members, their family and civilian dock workers.

Though the dry dock is near the memorial, it's unlikely that tourists would have been present, the official said.

The base abuts Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, on the island of Oahu's south shore. The shipyard is located near the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, which commemorates the bombing by Japanese forces that pushed the United States into World War II. Saturday marks the 78th anniversary of that attack.

This article was written by Reis Thebault, a reporter for The Washington Post.