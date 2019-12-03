WASHINGTON — The next stage of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump begins with the House Judiciary Committee hearing testimony from four constitutional law experts Wednesday, Dec. 4.

The four law professors who will testify are Harvard Law School professor Noah Feldman, Stanford University professor Pamela Karlan, University of North Carolina law professor Michael Gerhardt and George Washington University professor Jonathan Turley.

The next step in the impeachment inquiry follows Tuesday's release of a 300-page report produced by the Democratic-led House Intelligence Committee that concludes Trump had "compromised national security to advance his personal political interests" and then engaged in an "unprecedented campaign" to prevent Congress from uncovering the truth.

