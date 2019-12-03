President Donald Trump on Tuesday made his most pessimistic comments in weeks regarding a trade deal with China, just one day after ratcheting up tensions with Brazil, Argentina, and France, sending chills through Wall Street and making clear there would be no letup in his protectionist tactics.

Speaking on the first day of NATO's 70th anniversary summit, Trump said he was open to waiting until after the 2020 elections to reach a trade deal with China, a sharp departure from his comments in October when he said a "phase one" deal was nearly complete.

"In some ways, I like the idea of waiting until after the election for the China deal, but they want to make a deal now and we will see whether or not the deal is going to be right," Trump told reporters Tuesday in London.

The Dow Jones industrial average tumble 400 points after his comments, or 1.4 percent, and the Standard & Poor's 500 fell roughly 1.3 percent. The downturn followed a rocky Monday on Wall Street, spurred by disappointing manufacturing and construction data and Trump's sudden announcement that he would reimpose tariffs on steel and aluminum from Brazil and Argentina.

"We were reminded [Monday] that the manufacturing sector has been weak, and a good part of that weakness is attributable to uncertainty about Trump's trade war," said Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research. "And today we're reminded that it's not over until it's over."

Still, analysts note, Trump treats the Dow like his own personal poll. He routinely touts the strength of the U.S. economy as a signature achievement, one he promotes in the Oval Office and on the campaign trail.

"The market is important to him, and he has said many times it is what he wants to be judged on," said Ivan Feinseth, chief investment officer of Tigress Financial Partners. "He can only go so far, and then he softens up and the market rallies."

Nancy Tengler, chief investment strategist at Tengler Wealth Management, said that over time, the markets have actually grown more resilient to Trump's sudden policy pronouncements and tend to rebound.

"I would not be surprised if we rally in subsequent days because [Trump] knows one thing, and that is that he wants to get elected," Tengler said.

For much of the protracted trade war with Beijing, Trump has contradicted himself on when a deal might be reached or how willing he is to come to the table. The next deadline is Dec. 15, when a new set of U.S. levies would hit roughly $160 billion in Chinese goods. People familiar with the talks told The Washington Post last month that those tariffs would disappear if a deal was brokered beforehand.

In October, Trump said the United States and China had reached a "phase one" deal, marking the first tangible achievement in the long-running economic clash that's affected hundreds of billions of dollars in goods and that analysts projected would stunt global trade and cost American jobs. With the preliminary deal, Trump said Beijing had agreed to roughly double its purchase of U.S. farm goods to more than $40 billion a year, open its financial services market, tighten its intellectual property protections and refrain from using currency as a trade weapon.

The stock market has also rallied amid optimism that a deal was coming. November was a blockbuster month for Wall Street, as strong earnings and trade hopes yielded 10 record-breaking closes for U.S. indexes.

But Chinese officials have never confirmed an agreement was imminent and have said the talks remain ongoing. Trump's comments Tuesday suggest a deal could be further off than he has recently claimed.

On Tuesday, Trump also derided recent comments made by French President Emmanuel Macron - in which Macron described the "brain death" of NATO due to lack of American support - as "very very nasty" and "very disrespectful."

"I would say that nobody needs NATO more than France," Trump said. "That's why I think when France makes a statement like they made about NATO, that's a very dangerous statement for them to make."

Just the day before, Trump threatened new tariffs of up to 100 percent on $2.4 billion in French products, including wine, cheese and yogurt. Trump's top trade negotiator, Robert Lighthizer, said the levies came in response to a French digital services tax that the U.S. determined is discriminating against American internet companies.

This article was written by Rachel Siegel, a reporter for The Washington Post.