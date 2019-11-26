A shooting on New Orleans's Canal Street has injured 11 people, according to police.

Law enforcement responded to the sounds of gunshots at 3:21 a.m. Sunday near the French Quarter, where they found 10 people struck by gunfire, said Shaun Ferguson, superintendent of police, in a news conference.

"Our contingency that we had in place for the Bayou Classic coverage responded to a shooting in the 700 block of Canal," he said. "As such, we had officers right there within that very block that actually thought they were being fired upon and took a position to respond to this."

Ferguson said five people were transported to University Medical Center New Orleans and two others were sent to Tulane Medical Center.

The 11th victim walked into a hospital on their own.

Two people are reported to be in critical condition, with one person suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest and the other with a gunshot wound to the torso, he said.

Police initially reported that a man was detained near the scene, but Ferguson said throngs made it difficult for responding officers to determine who was actually firing the shots.

Police are investigating the shooting by recovering various video footage and witness statements. They are also encouraging the public to come forward with any information on the shooting.

The shooting occurred while many visitors were in town celebrating the Bayou Classic, an annual football game between longtime rivals Grambling State University and Southern University.

In 2016, a shooting caused by an argument between two tourists during Bayou Classic weekend resulted in one fatality and the wounding of nine others.

This article was written by Lateshia Beachum, a reporter for The Washington Post.