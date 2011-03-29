After being hospitalized Friday night with chills and a fever, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was released Sunday and is at home "doing well," according to a short statement from the Supreme Court.

The court provided no additional details. It announced in a press release Saturday evening that the 86-year-old justice had been seen Friday night at Sibley Hospital in Washington, D.C., and then transferred to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore for treatment of a possible infection.

"With intravenous antibiotics and fluids, her symptoms have abated," the court said in the Saturday release.

The health of Ginsburg, the leader of the court's liberal wing, is a matter of constant attention and speculation.

She announced on Aug. 23 that she had completed a three-week course of stereotactic ablative radiation therapy - a highly focused treatment that concentrates an intense dose of radiation on a tumor - after a malignancy was discovered on her pancreas.

It was the second treatment for cancer in nine months for Ginsburg. She had a portion of her left lung removed in December and in past decades was treated for colon and pancreatic cancer. She broke ribs in a fall in November 2018, which resulted in the discovery of lung cancer.

She recently missed a day of oral arguments at the court with what a spokewoman called a stomach bug. She was on the bench last Monday when the court released orders and swore in new members of the Supreme Court bar.

This article was written by Robert Barnes, a reporter for The Washington Post.