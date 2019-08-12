WASHINGTON — Fiona Hill, the former White House adviser on Russia, opened her testimony before the impeachment inquiry Thursday, Nov. 21, with withering criticism of Republican attempts to sow doubt that Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

"This is a fictional narrative that has been perpetrated and propagated by the Russian security services," Hill said in her opening statement.

The statement amounted to a rebuke of President Donald Trump; Rep. Devin Nunes of California, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee; and others who have advanced claims that it was Ukraine - and not Russia - that waged information warfare against the United States in 2016.

"Some of you on this committee appear to believe that Russia and its security services did not conduct a campaign against our country," she said.

Hill's testimony sets the stage for an extraordinary development in the impeachment hearings, with Trump's former top adviser on Russia essentially telling the public under oath that his refusal to accept the reality of Moscow's intervention in 2016 is wrong.

"The unfortunate truth is that Russia was the foreign power that systematically attacked our democratic institutions," Hill said. "It is beyond dispute."

Thursday's hearing also includes testimony from David Holmes, a U.S. diplomat who described increasing concern in the American embassy in Ukraine as it became clear that Trump was pressuring the country's new leader to investigate Democratic rivals. Holmes provided details about a phone call he witnessed in Kyiv in which U.S. diplomat Gordon Sondland and Trump discussed efforts to get Ukraine to commit to the investigations Trump wanted.

In his prepared opening statement, Holmes testified that on July 26, he overheard Trump ask Sondland whether Zelensky would open the "investigations." The call came as Sondland called the White House on his personal cellphone from an open-air cafe in Kyiv.

Holmes said the president was speaking loudly enough on the call to be overheard and that Sondland replied that Zelensky would do anything Trump asked. After the call concluded, Holmes testified that he asked Sondland what Trump thought of Ukraine.

Holmes said the ambassador, who had taken an informal role leading Ukraine policy, responded that Trump did not care at all about Ukraine and only cared about the "big stuff" that affected him personally - namely, "the Biden investigation."

Hill made clear that she is deeply troubled by his alleged efforts to pressure Ukraine to help Trump counter the case against Russia in 2016 and deliver dirt on his Democratic rivals.

Shortly before Holmes was recognized for his opening statement, Trump took to Twitter to try to undermine his testimony.

RELATED:

"I have been watching people making phone calls my entire life," Trump tweeted. "My hearing is, and has been, great. Never have I been watching a person making a call, which was not on speakerphone, and been able to hear or understand a conversation. I've even tried, but to no avail. Try it live!"

Meanwhile, at one point, Hill appears to endorse the impeachment investigation, saying that "if the president, or anyone else, impedes or subverts the national security of the United States in order to further domestic political or personal interests, that is more than worthy of your attention."

Previous witnesses and evidence have depicted Trump as either convinced that Ukraine sought to defeat him in 2016 or intent on advancing that conspiratorial claim as a way of deflecting attention from Russia's involvement.

Nunes and other Republicans have used the impeachment hearings to back Trump's assertions. In Wednesday's hearing, Nunes said that Democrats "got campaign dirt from Ukrainians in the 2016 election" and "were heavily involved, working with Ukrainians, to dirty up the Trump campaign."

Hill said she sees such claims as a dangerous distortion of what happened in 2016, while warning that Russia is continuing to seek to take advantage of divisions in U.S. politics.

"I refuse to be part of an effort to legitimize an alternate narrative that the Ukrainian government is a U.S. adversary, and that Ukraine - not Russia - attacked us in 2016," she said.

She described the United States as "being torn apart. Truth is questioned. Our highly professional and expert career Foreign Service is being undermined." At the same time, she said, "Russia's security services and their proxies have geared up to repeat their interference in the 2016 election. We are running out of time to stop them."

Hill is a former senior U.S. intelligence official and the author of a respected biography of Russian President Vladimir Putin. She served as the top adviser on Russia on the National Security Council until mid-July, when she left that position days before Trump used a phone call with the Ukrainian president to pressure the country to investigate the family of former vice president Joe Biden and a conspiracy theory about the 2016 campaign.

This article was written by Greg Miller, a reporter for The Washington Post. The Washington Post's John Wagner and Rosalind S. Helderman contributed to this report.