WASHINGTON — Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a senior National Security Council official, testified Tuesday, Nov. 19, that a July phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that is at the heart of the impeachment inquiry was "a partisan play" and prompted him to report it to a NSC lawyer.

Vindman is one of four key witnesses from the White House and State Department who are testifying before the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday, including three who listened in to the July call. Jennifer Williams, an adviser to Vice President Mike Pence, also expressed concerns Tuesday about the political nature of the call during morning testimony.

In the afternoon, the committee is expected to hear from Tim Morrison, another senior NSC official, and Kurt Volker, a former Trump administration envoy to Ukraine.

In the inquiry, Democrats are seeking to prove Trump leveraged military assistance and an Oval Office meeting in exchange for investigations of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden and a debunked theory concerning purported Ukrainian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., focused on the July call during his initial questions to Vindman and Williams. Both officials had listened to the conversation between Trump and Zelensky, which has become central to the impeachment inquiry.

Vindman said he was concerned that Trump's request for investigations would undermine U.S. national security and policy toward Ukraine. He said he believed Zelensky would have interpreted the request as "an order" given the "power disparity between the two leaders."

Williams said that at the time of the July call, she did not have enough information to discern whether the investigations were linked to military aid. But she called the request "noteworthy" and unusual.

"It was the first I had heard of any requests of Ukraine that were specific in nature," she said.

Pence spoke with Zelensky on Sept. 18 - but Pence aide Williams has been instructed not to testify about the contents of that call.

Under questioning Tuesday from Schiff, Williams confirmed that she listened in to a Pence-Zelensky call that day. But before she could answer additional questions about the call, Williams's attorney, Justin Shur, stepped in to explain that the vice president's office has said that the call is classified and instructed Williams not to answer questions about it.

By Sept. 18, military assistance that had been frozen to Ukraine had been released. A whistleblower complaint about Ukraine had been submitted to the Intelligence Community Inspector General but was not yet public. That day, The Washington Post first reported that the complaint dealt with a phone call to a foreign leader and a "promise" that was sought on the call but did not name Ukraine as the country involved.

Schiff proceeded to ask Williams if she would be willing to provide information about the call in a classified session, meaning the committee would have access to the information but it would not likely be released publicly.

"I would be happy to do so," she responded.

Vindman's opening statement emphasized his up-by-the-bootstraps American story: His family fled the Soviet Union four decades ago to start a new life in the United States, an experience that built in him a sense of dedication to his new country. Today, he and his twin brother serve in the U.S. military, both assigned to the NSC at the White House.

During his opening statement, Schiff brought up the Republican strategy to discredit Vindman as anti-Trump.

"Col. Vindman, we have seen far more scurrilous attacks on your character, and watched as certain personalities on Fox have questioned your loyalty. I note that you have shed blood for America, and we owe you an immense debt of gratitude," Schiff said. "I hope no one on this committee joins those vicious attacks."

Schiff went on to defend the witnesses as not being "for or against impeachment." Schiff said it is for Congress to decide whether Trump "abused his power and invited foreign interference in our elections, if he sought to condition, coerce, extort, or bribe an ally into conducting investigations to aid his reelection campaign and did so by withholding official acts."

Rep. Devin Nunes of California, the top ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, used his opening to again bring up the intelligence community whistleblower as someone who should be called to testify.

"Now that the whistleblower has successfully kick-started impeachment, he has disappeared from the story," Nunes said. "It's like the Democrats put him in their own witness protection program."

Democrats have said the whistleblower's testimony is no longer needed because there are many witnesses who have corroborated the details of the whistleblower's complaint.

Nunes also accused the media of being "puppets of the Democratic Party."

This article was written by John Wagner and Colby Itkowitz, reporters for The Washington Post. The Washington Post's Rachael Bade, Mike DeBonis, Tom Hamburger Rosalind S. Helderman, Carol Leonnig and Elise Viebeck contributed to this report.