WASHINGTON — Fiona Hill, former senior director for Europe and Russia at the NSC, and David Holmes, political counselor at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, will testify at 8 a.m. CST during the public hearings in the House's impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

The live stream begins at 7:30 a.m. CST with opening statements by Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and ranking Republican Devin Nunes, Calif. Schiff will then swear in the witnesses and invite them to give opening remarks. Schiff and Nunes each has 45 minutes to question the witnesses. Much of that time is expected to be delegated to attorneys.

Following this portion of the hearing, remaining committee members will be given five minutes each to ask questions, alternating between majority and minority.

Watch a livestream of the impeachment hearings below, courtesy of The Washington Post with Bloomberg News.