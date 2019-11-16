From subzero cold in northern Maine to 90s in southern California, enormous temperature contrasts spanned U.S. borders over the weekend.

In every corner of the nation, new records were established showing off its enormous diversity of extreme weather:

Anchorage, Alaska experienced record warmth and set a snowfall record on the same day

Los Angeles set a record high of 93 degrees

Key West, Florida, finished its longest stretch in recorded history with high temperatures at or above 80 degrees

Caribou, Maine dropped below zero the earliest it has in recorded history

All but Caribou showed off record-setting high temperatures, consistent with expectations in a warming world while the Caribou record shows pockets of extreme cold can and do linger.

Anchorage

It has been the warmest first half of November on record in Anchorage, a city that picked up a record 8.4 inches of snow and set a record warm high temperature on Saturday. The record high is yet another exceptional temperature for the state, which has seen more than 90% of days in 2019 check in warmer than normal.

Since June 1, all but 10 days have been warmer than normal in Anchorage (including the high 90 degrees on Independence Day for the first time on record).

For the past 26 days, temperatures have averaged 10 or more degrees above normal in Anchorage.

On Saturday, a brief southerly wind ticked the mercury from freezing to the mid-40s in two hours shortly after midnight. A few hours later, temperatures settled back into the 30s before the 8.4 inches of heavy, wet paste fell.

Much of Alaska's recent warmth can be traced to disappearing Arctic sea ice in the Chukchi and Bering Seas. When its present, it helps refrigerate the region but when it's gone, temperatures warm much more readily.

Los Angeles

It's not just Alaska that's toastier than typical. Switching gears to the bottom left corner of the country, the Golden State continues to bake. Los Angeles has only seen eight days cooler than average since the start of September.

The city hit 93 degrees on Sunday, setting a new record. The 90-degree mark has only been hit 9 times this late in the year since bookkeeping began at Los Angeles International Airport in 1944. The average high for late November? About 69 degrees.

Since the 1940s, Los Angeles has warmed about two degrees. But in recent years, the number of fall days to hit 90 degrees has spiked significantly. Fall 2019 is already up to 10 such days, closing in on the 11 in 2017. The National Weather Service is forecasting a high in the upper 80s for Monday.

In California, Long Beach and Santa Barbara also set records on Sunday. The heat has been combining with gusty Santa Ana winds to spark wildfire concerns. While the winds have since tapered and red flag warnings have been dropped, elevated fire weather remains thanks to the particularly hot and dry air.

Key West

The Sunshine State has experienced a prolonged period of anomalously warm weather, especially in the south.

Last Wednesday, Key West, Florida, hit at least 80 degrees for the 231st day in a row, a record. It extended that record through Saturday, to 234 days, before a strong cold front ended the streak Sunday (when the high was 78).

Meanwhile, Miami has seen 119 days at or above 90 degrees this year - only two shy of their record and is observing its warmest fall-to-date on record.

Like Key West, Miami saw a reprieve from the heat on Sunday when the temperature only reached 65, tying the coldest high on record for the date.

Caribou, Maine

While the other corners of the nation have recently established milestones for warmth, temperatures in northern Maine have been downright bone-chilling.

Caribou posted record lows of 8 degrees on Saturday, 0 degrees Sunday, and minus-1 degree Monday.

...Record Breaking Early Season Cold Snap In Caribou...

* Record low last 3 mornings

* Earliest 0°F or colder on record

* Earliest consecutive 0°F lows on record



More details at https://t.co/U9VOvc45FF #MEwx #BRRR pic.twitter.com/DJ3XoQdN2n — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) November 18, 2019

Those temperatures established record lows for the three dates, marked the earliest first sub-zero reading on record and the earliest in the season Caribou has seen two nights in a row at or below zero.

Elsewhere in northern Maine, it was even colder. Estcourt Station hit minus-11, while the Presque Isle airport dipped to a cozy minus-5.

This article was written by Matthew Cappucci and Jason Samenow, reporters for The Washington Post.