After a day of relative calm, Northern California is bracing for another windstorm that will complicate efforts to contain the immense Kincade Fire - a blaze that has forced nearly 200,000 wine country residents to evacuate and is creeping steadily toward the city of Santa Rosa.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for parts of Sonoma and Napa counties between Noon Tuesday and 11 a.m. Wednesday, with the most powerful gusts expected during the overnight hours. The increased wind will create "rapid fire growth potential," the Weather Service said.

"The forecast is on track. So what that means is a challenging afternoon and evening of strong, dry offshore winds that will impact the fire area," Ryan Walbrun, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said in a news conference Tuesday. "We're in this critical 24-hour window."

At the same time, conditions in Southern California, where the Getty Fire scorched the western edge of Los Angeles on Monday, are expected to be even more dangerous: The Storm Prediction Center warned of "extremely critical fire weather" beginning late Tuesday, when record-setting Santa Ana winds are expected to whip across the region.

"We have the most significant wind event in Los Angeles of the year that will be starting this evening," Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, a Democrat, said Tuesday. "All it takes is one ember cast that can come up, be tossed in the middle of the night or tomorrow, and we could see new fire or fires that emerge throughout this area."

The dire weather warnings came just days after Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, declared a statewide emergency over wildfires - and amid an unprecedented wave of blackouts ordered by Pacific Gas & Electric, which has shut power to millions of customers in an effort to curb fire risk. Though the utility has restored some service, hundreds of thousands of people could remain without power until the latest windstorm passes.

Newsom told reporters Tuesday afternoon that PG&E had agreed to start crediting customers for the mass outages, which have left some people in the dark for nearly a week.

"This is significant because utilities in the past have never credited customers for these disruptions," Newsom said, calling the blackouts "simply unacceptable."

It was not immediately clear who would qualify for credits or how the process would work. A PG&E spokesman didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The state's largest utility has told regulators that a jumper on one of its transmission towers broke close to where the Kincade Fire started, near Geyserville. The cause of the fire, which has been burning since Wednesday, is under investigation as 4,548 firefighters battle the blaze.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Tuesday that the Kincade Fire barely grew overnight, though at 75,415 acres - an area more than twice the size of San Francisco - it is already California's biggest fire of the year. The fire is now 15 percent contained, and officials said they expected it to burn until at least Nov. 7.

On Tuesday afternoon, officials allowed residents in part of an evacuation zone west of Healdsburg, California, to return home, but said other areas were almost certain to remain under mandatory evacuation as the winds come in.

Firefighters are particularly concerned about the blaze spreading eastward into Lake County as gusts pick up. They're also trying to prevent the flames from jumping across Highway 101 to the west.

Firefighters got a brief reprieve Monday when gusts died down, but they struggled to keep pace with the expanding blaze as winds changed direction, officials said. Even as officials lifted mandatory evacuation orders for parts of the county along the Pacific coast, they issued new evacuation warnings for a part of Lake County as the flames threatened to lurch eastward.





"We're going to have to kind of wait and see how the winds behave, how the fire behaves, before we can talk about repopulation," he said.

Emergency responders on the other end of the state are trying to control a fast-moving brush fire that has consumed about 656 acres on the western edge of Los Angeles - a slight growth since Monday - and forced the evacuation of more than 7,000 homes. Fire officials said Tuesday that the Getty Fire was 15 percent contained. At least 12 homes have been destroyed in the blaze, and five others have been damaged, officials said.

The International Association of Fire Fighters has more than 4,500 firefighters battling blazes across California, spokesman Timothy Burn said Tuesday. About 419 of those firefighters live in zones that have been evacuated.

The Getty and Kincade fires have been sparked by hurricane-like winds that for three years have caused fiery infernos to break out across the Golden State, which is coming to accept the blazes as the new normal. The gusts are known as Diablo winds in the San Francisco Bay area and Santa Ana winds in Southern California.

Red flag warnings are up for the San Francisco Bay area and much of north-central California. The most volatile conditions in the vicinity of the Kincade Fire are forecast to occur from Tuesday through Wednesday afternoon, when winds in higher elevations may reach 65 mph.

Offshore winds are also anticipated for lower elevations, which will lead to extremely dry air that is conducive for rapidly spreading wildfires. The ongoing offshore wind event, which is powered by the difference in air pressure between the Great Basin region and coastal California, is not anticipated to bring winds as high as the event over the weekend when the blaze began.

Northern California faced a blast of wind Wednesday and Thursday of last week, and again over the weekend, when it was whipped with hurricane-force gusts. The coming surge this week, on Tuesday and Wednesday, is expected to be the third windstorm in quick succession.

The repeated high wind events are resulting in dry vegetation that will burn easily if any new fires ignite. In fact, forecasters in San Francisco said they have never before seen three red flag warning events in a seven-day period.

"I've been in this business for 28 years; I've never seen anything like this," said Steve Anderson, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's forecast office serving the San Francisco Bay Area.

Residents of Southern California, particularly from Los Angeles and Ventura counties south to San Diego, are gearing up for what could be a record-setting Santa Ana wind event beginning around midnight Tuesday night and continuing through Thursday. A red flag warning has been hoisted for the metro L.A. area, where winds could gust as high as 80 mph in higher elevations and canyons and reach 70 mph in valley locations.

In an ominous sign, the National Weather Service said early Tuesday that the upcoming event promises to be a "high end dangerous event." One indicator of this is that the air pressure gradient, which controls how strong the winds will be, is forecast to be at record-high levels for late October and early November. In general, the greater the pressure gradient, the stronger the winds, since air flows from high to low pressure.

Given that there have been many Santa Ana wind events during this period, a record-setting event would be particularly dangerous and could cause significant damage of in the form of downed trees and power lines and minor structural damage, according to the NWS. Any fires that occur during this period could be nearly impossible to control.

- - -

The Washington Post's Kim Bellware, Kayla Epstein, Hannah Knowles and Jason Samenow contributed to this report.

This article was written by Marisa Iati and Andrew Freedman and Derek Hawkins, reporters for The Washington Post.