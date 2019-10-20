WASHINGTON - An Army officer assigned to the White House plans to tell House impeachment investigators on Tuesday that he was disturbed by President Donald Trump's demand that Ukraine investigate one of his political rivals and feared it would undermine U.S. national security.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council, was part of a small group of White House officials assigned to listen in on Trump's July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"I did not think it was proper to demand that a foreign government investigate a U.S. citizen, and I was worried about the implications for the U.S. government's support of Ukraine,"according to a draft of his opening statement.

Vindman is the first White House official scheduled to testify who listened Trump's call with Zelensky that was exposed by a government whistleblower and triggered an impeachment inquiry. His prepared statement, first reported by The New York Times, largely affirms previous testimony by Fiona Hill, his former boss at the National Security Council, and Bill Taylor, the acting ambassador to Ukraine.

This article was written by Greg Jaffe, a reporter for The Washington Post.