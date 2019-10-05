WASHINGTON — House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said that a former deputy national security adviser had "no basis in law" to skip a deposition Monday, Oct. 28, and that his failure to appear was further evidence of President Donald Trump's efforts to obstruct Congress.

Charles Kupperman, who served as a deputy to former national security adviser John Bolton, filed a lawsuit Friday seeking guidance from a federal judge about whether he should listen to the executive branch, which has told him not to attend, or to Congress. Since there has not yet been a ruling, he declined to appear.

Kupperman listened in to the July 25 call in which Trump pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. That call is at the center of the impeachment inquiry, which Trump and his Republican allies continued to attack Monday as unfair.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, defended Kupperman's failure to appear for a deposition Monday, telling reporters that the former Bolton deputy would be "more than willing to come" if a federal judge rules he must.

"If the court rules against him, then - well, not really necessarily rules against him - if the court says he has to come, he's more than willing to come," Jordan said, adding that Kupperman "has said several times that he's willing to come, but obviously he's not coming today."

Jordan reiterated his criticism of the impeachment inquiry, which he called a "charade."

"There's never been nothing there, but Adam Schiff down here in the bunker continues to have these secret depositions and then go out and leak stuff," Jordan said.

In Chicago, Trump compared the Democrat-led impeachment inquiry to allegations that actor Jessie Smollet made in the city earlier this year involving two purported Trump supporters.

"It's a scam. Just like the impeachment of your president is a scam," Trump told the conference of the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

In January, Smollett told police that he was attacked by two men in ski masks who called him racial and homophobic slurs, and said, "This is MAGA country," referencing Trump's 2016 campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again."

The next month, Smollett was charged by a grand jury with a felony for filing a false police report. His defense team reached a deal with prosecutors in March under which charges were dropped in return for Smollett performing community service and forfeiting his $10,000 bond.

Also Monday, the political team of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., sought Monday to highlight a weekend television interview in which former Republican congressman Trey Gowdy voiced support for closed congressional hearings.

During an appearance on CBS's "Face the Nation," Gowdy was asked whether he still believes what he said in 2018: that public hearings can turn into a "circus" or "freak show."

"Do you still believe that?" host Margaret Brennan asked.

"One hundred percent," responded Gowdy, who served as chairman of a House select committee on the 2012 terrorist attack in Benghazi.

Republicans have repeatedly complained about the use of closed-door depositions in Trump's impeachment inquiry.

Pelosi's team tweeted a news story Monday recounting Gowdy's appearance that included a television clip.

Meanwhile, Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, has appeared on Capitol Hill to review the transcript of his Oct.17 deposition before House investigators. Reviews are routine for such depositions.

Sondland, a Trump campaign donor who has emerged as a central figure in the Ukraine scandal, testified that Trump delegated U.S. foreign policy on Ukraine to his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

This article was written by John Wagner and Brittany Shammas, reporters for The Washington Post.