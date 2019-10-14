Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, pledged to deploy "every resource available" as authorities fought blazes on both ends of the state and weather conditions threatened to exacerbate fire threats.

One of the largest evacuations in Sonoma County memory was underway Sunday morning as ferocious winds and dry air fueled a wildfire that has raged in the region for days.

The county sheriff's office estimated that 180,000 people had been ordered to flee the Kincade Fire, which has spread to 30,000 acres and was only 10 percent contained. Officials rapidly expanded the number of areas under mandatory evacuation orders in the early hours of the morning as gusts as high as 93 mph swept through the hills and valleys north of the San Francisco Bay area.

In a flurry of early morning alerts, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection and the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office told residents in the northern portion of Santa Rosa, as well as areas southwest and northeast of the city, to evacuate immediately.

By Sunday morning, firefighters remained in a "defensive position against Mother Nature," said Cal Fire spokesman Jonathan Cox. But evacuations proceeded smoothly, officials said, with few road incidents on the packed highway that served as evacuees' main thoroughfare to safety.

Dangerous fire weather conditions will persist across portions of California and Arizona today. Very strong winds and low humidity will combine to produce an environment conducive to explosive wild fire growth and spread given ignition. Conditions may persist into Monday. — National Weather Service (@NWS) October 27, 2019

The overnight winds had pushed the Kincade Fire south into some nearby communities, said Cal Fire analyst Steve Volmer, and of utmost concern were new fires in the area that could spring up as a result of the weather.

Volmer said authorities were concerned that the fire could travel west of the 101 highway, an area that had not burned for decades and, therefore, contained "extremely dense" and dry fuels for a raging fire to feast upon. Highway officials closed the 101 near Windsor and Healdsburg because of poor visibility.

The new orders dramatically expand the number of residents who will have to flee the growing fires and could further tax emergency workers tasked with helping them seek safety. Roughly 175,000 people live in Santa Rosa.

In Sonoma County, heavy winds kicked up leaves and knocked down branches. Smartphones buzzed with emergency evacuation alerts in English and Spanish. Roads were congested as residents packed up their cars and RVs to head out of the county. Traffic lights at several intersections lost power, further slowing evacuation efforts.

A caravan of cars made their way southbound on the 101 freeway Sunday morning as residents heeded the warning.

Carol and David Pajala had fled Santa Rosa with their golden retriever after the predawn alert came through. They had found shelter at a fairground in Petaluma, a city about 17 miles south, which authorities had established for displaced residents.

"This is apocalyptic," Carol Pajala, 67, said of the massive evacuation effort.

At a shelter at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, in Santa Rosa, members of the Red Cross and volunteers served up a breakfast of bagels and other dry items. Evacuees listened to the radio, while the sounds of birds chirping and dogs barking filled the air.

Pam Tryph and her partner said they evacuated their Forestville home Saturday night, with a dog and two cats in tow. They had started to prepare for a possible evacuation after they watched the fires the night before, which "looked like lava coming over the crest of the hill," Tryph said.

They had time to pack papers, passports, instruments, paintings and sentimental items, such as a needlepoint passed down to Tryph from her great-great-grandmother and a mask that Tryph's daughter had made in the seventh grade.

A windstorm pummeled the region throughout the morning, creating historic fire weather conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

The powerful winds could continue until at least the early afternoon. An "extremely critical" fire weather area, the National Weather Service's highest category, was in effect in several counties north of San Francisco.

"This is probably one of the biggest weather incidents in California history," said Craig Clements, fire meteorologist at San Jose State University.

Forecasters said low humidity and abnormally dry vegetation had created tinderbox conditions, which, combined with the high winds, were "plenty supportive of extreme fire spread." Weather Service forecasters predicted that winds would peak between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. local time before weakening some by Sunday late afternoon or evening. They also warned that the dry, gusty winds are likely to continue through Monday morning.

The Kincade Fire outside Healdsburg, California, appeared to rapidly intensify overnight, according to the service, which posted satellite imagery of the blaze.

Flames from the Kincade Fire, which was sparked Wednesday night, could be seen stretching hundreds of feet above the treetops, according to the Fire Weather Research Laboratory at San Jose University.

Officials, residents and emergency workers have spent the weekend bracing for the abrupt wind change, which came on almost exactly as forecasters expected. The fierce gusts, coupled with low humidity, could feed existing fires or ignite new blazes by knocking over electrical equipment or carrying embers into areas the flames haven't yet touched. Any fires that do crop up will probably spread rapidly, the National Weather Service said.

Concerns about the fire expanding led Pacific Gas & Electric to conduct a massive power shutdown Saturday evening that will probably mark the largest planned outage in the state's history. The blackouts, which will affect 38 counties in all, began in Northern California around 5 p.m. local time Saturday and cascaded south through the state throughout the evening, according to a statement from the company. Central California's Kern County was slated to lose power at 9 p.m. Sunday. Fresno and Madera counties also are expected to lose power at some point, but PG&E hasn't said when.

In total, an estimated 940,000 customers, making up about 2.8 million people, are expected to be without power through the weekend. PG&E said its goal is to restore power to a "vast majority" of customers within 48 hours after the winds have died down.

The region has experienced two years of incredibly destructive fires. The 2017 and 2018, California fire seasons brought the deadliest blazes in state history. As residents began to receive warnings of the Kincade Fire's imminent danger, some experienced uneasy flashbacks to the infernos that decimated parts of Northern California wine country two years ago.

The bigger, more intense fires are part of a clear pattern in which blazes are more frequent and stretch across a longer season. And, according to CalFire, "climate change is considered a key driver of this trend." Population growth and the increase in homes and businesses located near lands that typically burn are also escalating the risk of and damage from wildfires in the Golden State.

- - -

This article was written by Derek Hawkins, Kayla Epstein and Courtney Teague, reporters for The Washington Post.

Teague reported from Santa Rosa. The Washington Post's Jason Samenow and Andrew Freedman in Washington and Lea Donosky in Petaluma contributed to this report.