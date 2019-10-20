Jimmy Carter, the longest-living former U.S. president, has been hospitalized with a pelvic fracture after falling Monday evening at his Georgia home, the Carter Center said.

The 95-year-old "has been admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center for observation and treatment of a minor pelvic fracture," the center said. "He is in good spirits and is looking forward to recovering at home."

It's the second time this month - and the third this year - that Carter has been hurt in an accident at his home in Plains, Georgia.

The 39th president fell at home on Oct. 6, just days after his birthday, and required stitches above his left brow.

The facial injury, though, didn't stop Carter from showing up at Habitat for Humanity's Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project in Nashville, Tennessee, that same week. He arrived at the project site with a bandaged face - and a black eye.

Carter also fell in May while leaving his house to go turkey hunting. That accident required hip replacement surgery, though the Carter Center said at the time that the low-key former president's "main concern is that turkey season ends this week, and he has not reached his limit."

Carter has celebrated multiple record-breaking milestones in recent years: The 40th anniversary of his inauguration was in 2017; he joined George H.W. Bush as the only other president to reach the age of 94; and in March, at 94 years and 172 days, he became the longest-living former president in U.S. history.

Last week, Carter reached yet another milestone: the longest presidential marriage.

Years earlier, Carter thought he was nearing death, after doctors discovered a form of melanoma that spread to his brain.

"I just thought I had a few weeks left, but I was surprisingly at ease," Carter said at a news conference in 2015. "I've had an exciting and adventurous and gratifying existence."

He received his first radiation treatment at 90. Four months later, he was - remarkably - cancer-free.

