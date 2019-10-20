President Donald Trump's likening the House impeachment inquiry to a "lynching" elicited an immediate rebuke from Democrats and several Republicans, who condemned the president's use of a term most associated with the barbaric hanging of African American men.

"You are comparing a constitutional process to the PREVALENT and SYSTEMATIC brutal torture of people in THIS COUNTRY that looked like me?" tweeted Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Since the impeachment probe officially began last month, Trump has tried to discredit it less on its merits than on how unfairly he says it's being conducted, using terms such as "witch hunt" and "coup." His tweet Tuesday morning, Oct. 22, seized on a word associated with killing of thousands, predominantly African Americans.

"So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights," Trump tweeted Tuesday morning. "All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here - a lynching. But we will WIN!"

Kristen Clarke, the president and executive director of the Lawyers' Committee For Civil Rights Under Law, sought to give the president a history lesson.

"A lynching?!" she tweeted. "4,743 people were lynched in the US between 1882 - 1968, incl. 3,446 African Americans. Lynchings were crimes against humanity and an ugly part of our nation's history of racial violence and brutality

"Sickened to see Trump's gross misappropriation of this term today," she added.

House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., the highest-ranking African American in the House, said he's considering a floor vote to officially condemn Trump's language.

"I resent it tremendously," Clyburn said. "I think that what we see here once again is this president attempting to change the narrative by using what I consider to be real caustic terms in order to change the conversation. To compare the constitutional process to something like lynching is far beneath the office of president of the United States."

But it wasn't just Democrats who rushed to denounce Trump's comments. Several Republicans also did, though the ones who did are those who have criticized the president before.

"We can all disagree on the process, and argue merits," tweeted Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., "But never should we use terms like "lynching" here. The painful scourge in our history has no comparison to politics, and @realDonaldTrump should retract this immediately. May God help us to return to a better way."

And Joe Walsh, a former GOP congressman who is now running against Trump in the Republican presidential primary, apologized for ever supporting the president.

"Again, I apologize. I apologize for voting for Trump in 2016," Walsh tweeted. "I apologize for the role I played in helping to put this horrible human being in the White House."

Most notably, however, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., defended the president, calling the impeachment process "a sham" and a "joke."

"This is a lynching in every sense. This is un-American," Graham told reporters at the Capitol.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., offered a tempered response that stopped short of criticizing Trump.

McCarthy told reporters that lynching is "not the language I would use," and then criticized Democrats. Asked why he wouldn't use the term, he said, "I don't agree with that language. Pretty simple"

While most Republicans said nothing, some seemed to support Trump's characterization.

Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., retweeted Trump's lynching tweet and wrote, "Democrats are still angry that their chosen one, Hillary Clinton, will never be president. They want to impeach @realDonaldTrump because they know they can't beat him at the ballot box."

This article was written by Colby Itkowitz, a reporter for The Washington Post. The Washington Post's John Wagner and Mike DeBonis contributed to this story.