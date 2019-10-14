WASHINGTON — The White House and Energy Secretary Rick Perry face Friday, Oct. 18, deadlines to produce documents in an impeachment inquiry that has increasingly shown President Donald Trump orchestrating an effort to pressure Ukraine to dig up dirt on a potential 2020 political rival.

The White House has indicated it will not comply. It's less clear how Perry, who plans to leave the administration by the end of the year, will respond. The House subpoena directs Perry to hand over documents related to his involvement in the call as well as to a Ukrainian state-owned natural gas company

"The House has sent a subpoena over for the records that we have, and our general counsel and the White House counsel are going through the process right now," Perry said during a Wednesday morning appearance on Fox Business Network. "I'm going to follow the lead of my counsel on that."

Trump has said that Perry asked him to make the July call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which Trump pressed Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden at a time when nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine was being withheld. Perry later told reporters that he did it so Trump and Zelensky could talk about energy issues.

Also in the impeachment inquiry, a deposition planned for Friday of a senior career official at the Department of Defense has been pushed back until next week. House investigators expect Laura Cooper to provide details about the military aid withheld from Ukraine.

RELATED:

Democrats, meanwhile, remain abuzz about White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney's acknowledgment at a news conference Thursday that Trump withheld the military aid in part to pressure Ukraine to pursue an investigation that could benefit him politically, prompting the White House to scramble to walk back his comments.

And Rep. Hakeem Jeffires, D-N.Y., the House Democratic caucus chairman, delivered a pointed response Friday to tweets earlier this week from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., that contended House Democrats were violating norms in the impeachment inquiry and too obsessed with impeachment to get other work done.

"This guy stole a Supreme Court seat from @BarackObama and the American people," Jeffries tweeted, referring to McConnell's refusal to hold a hearing or vote on the nomination of Merrick Garland in 2016.

"Don't ever lecture the House on norms or precedent," Jeffries continued. "You have ZERO credibility. Do something about prescription drug prices and the gun violence epidemic or PIPE DOWN."

Jeffries, an ally of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was referring to two issues on which the House has passed legislation but the Senate has not acted.

If Trump is impeached by the Democratic-led House, he will face a trial in the Republican-led Senate.

House Republicans on Thursday postponed their efforts until next week to seek the censure of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., for his handling of the impeachment inquiry. The decision came after news of the death of House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, D-Md., who was admired on both sides of the aisle. House Democrats are expected to move to block the resolution shortly after it is refiled next week.

At a campaign rally Thursday night in Dallas, Trump continued his weeks-long assault on congressional Democrats leading the impeachment inquiry into his conduct in office, which Democratic leaders say is an unconstitutional abuse of power.

The president repeatedly slammed Pelosi as "crazy" and he claimed a "great betrayal" by House Democrats and the media to "overthrow" the results of the 2016 election.

"They continue the outrageous impeachment witch hunt with nothing - with nothing," he said.

This article was written by John Wager, a reporter for The Washington Post. The Washington Post's Philip Rucker and Jenna Johnson contributed to this report.