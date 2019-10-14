WASHINGTON — Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, told House impeachment investigators Thursday, Oct. 17, that President Donald Trump urged him to work with his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on matters related to Ukraine.

The revelation came as Sondland, a key figure in the probe, appeared behind closed doors to testify about Trump's efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden at a time when nearly $400 million in military aid was being withheld.

Sondland said Trump was skeptical that Ukraine was serious about reforms and anti-corruption efforts.

"He directed those of us present at the meeting to talk to Mr. Giuliani, his personal attorney, about his concerns," Sondland said in his opening statement. "It was apparent to all of us that the key to changing the president's mind on Ukraine was Mr. Giuliani."

Sondland said he did not understand "until much later that Mr. Giuliani's agenda might have also included an effort to prompt the Ukrainians to investigate vice president Biden or his son or to involve Ukrainians, directly or indirectly, in the president's 2020 reelection campaign."

Sondland, a hotel developer and major Trump fundraiser who had no background in diplomacy before he was confirmed by the Senate in June 2018, was pivotal to the administration's efforts to pressure the government of Ukraine to investigate Trump's political rivals, according to text messages and testimony from current and former officials.

Sondland said in his opening statement he and others were "disappointed by the president's direction that we involve Mr. Giuliani."

"Our view was that the men and women of the State Department, not the President's personal lawyer, should take responsibility for all aspects of U.S. foreign policy toward Ukraine," he said.

Following the early Thursday death of Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., who was chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, a group of House Republicans postponed a news conference scheduled for Thursday morning at which they planned to demand greater "transparency and inclusion" in the impeachment inquiry.

"We anticipate the conference may be rescheduled for the near future and will be working on those details, but out of respect for Representative Cummings it will not take place today," said a statement released by the office of Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.

Cummings was a leading figure in the Trump impeachment inquiry. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., the second-highest-ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, will become the panel's acting chair, according to a senior Democratic leadership aide.

Trump, meanwhile, is calling on House members to support a Republican-sponsored resolution to censure House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., for his handling of the impeachment inquiry. House Democrats plan to hold a vote to derail the resolution Thursday afternoon.

Trump plans to head to Dallas on Thursday for a "Keep America Great Rally." In recent weeks, he has used such events to air grievances about the impeachment process and the Democrats who are leading it. He has several events scheduled in Texas before the rally Thursday night.

The rally comes a day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and other top Democrats walked out of a meeting with Trump at the White House after the president disparaged Pelosi. It was the first time they had come face-to-face since Pelosi launched the impeachment inquiry.

In remarks outside the White House, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., told reporters that Trump had called Pelosi a "third-rate politician." Pelosi later clarified at the Capitol that Trump had called her a "third-grade politician."

This article was written by John Wagner and Felicia Sonmez, reporters for The Washington Post.