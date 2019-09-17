Cummings, 68, passed away Thursday, Oct. 16, at Johns Hopkins Hospital due to complications concerning long-standing health challenges, according to a statement from his office.

The Maryland congressman was chairman of one of the three panels that has been leading the House impeachment investigation focusing on Trump's Ukraine activities.

While the Democratic chairmen of the other two, Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff and Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel have been present at the Capitol this week, Cummings has been notably absent.

Even before the focus on Ukraine, Cummings' committee was looking into a wide range of other matters, including the administration's failed effort to add a citizenship question to the 2020 U.S. Census, as well as the use by Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and others of private texts and emails for official business.

In August, Cummings during a speech at the National Press Club called for "those in the highest level" of government to stop using "racist language" that divides Americans, referring to Trump's rhetorical attacks on his hometown of Baltimore without naming the president.

"Unbalanced criticism can be self reinforcing, causing us to doubt our ability to improve," Cummings said. "Time is precious, and I will not waste it on anything trying to distract me from my purpose and my mission."

Trump had earlier trained his ire on Cummings after Fox News showed the Maryland Democrat criticizing the administration's immigration policy, especially the treatment of migrants seeking asylum at the southern border. Trump began tweeting on July 27 and continued for several days, describing Baltimore, part of which is in Cummings's district, as a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess."

Cummings was among the first to call for a congressional investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. He also sought information on Trump and his business and whether the president could run afoul of the emoluments clauses of the Constitution, which bar the president from taking money from a foreign government or accepting any domestic compensation except his salary.

Born in 1951 in segregated Baltimore, Cummings said he was among the first black children to integrate the city's Riverside Park swimming pool in the summer of 1962.

His political career started in 1982 when he won election to the Maryland state House. He served there for seven terms, and was the first black lawmaker in the state to become speaker pro tem, before being elected to Congress in 1996.

Cummings had been a vocal early opponent in 2008 of the federal bailout package for Wall Street. While he argued that there was no doubt a need for a strong federal response to the largest financial crisis since the Great Depression, he often pointed to the needs in Baltimore, where he said neighborhoods were falling apart, homes were boarded up, unemployment lines were long, and people were suffering at the gas pumps and the grocery stores.

"Congress simply cannot bail out Wall Street while at the same time bailing on Main Street," he said. "I am deeply concerned that there is no requirement that Wall Street take responsibility for the mess it helped to create."

In the end, however, Cumming joined 56 other House members in switching from his opposition to vote in favor of a revised version of the financial bailout. He said then he had done so after talking to President Barack Obama.

He called it "one of the most difficult votes" of this then-12 year congressional career, but said he had come to believe something had to be done to deal with the financial crisis, even if he still thought the bill did would do too little to help working class constituents facing possible foreclosures and other difficulties.

Who might succeed Cummings as chairman of the Oversight panel, and that post's duties as a top House impeachment investigator, was not clear.

Other senior Democratic members of the panel include Reps. Carolyn Maloney of New York; William Lacy Clay of Missouri; Jim Cooper of Tennessee; and Gerald Connolly of Virginia.

Cummings was at the helm of other efforts at investigating Trump and his administration before the House opened impeachment inquiry.

A subpoena he issued from his committee chair earlier this year for Trump's accounting firm to turn over several of pre-presidential financial records has been upheld over challenges by Trump's lawyers in early court decisions.

His committee also voted to hold Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt of Congress for not complying with subpoenas to turn over documents. He had called the administration's refusal to provide information to his and other congressional panels "a constitutional crisis."

And while he publicly backed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's reluctance much of this year to launch a formal impeachment inquiry against Trump, he vigorously supported her decision last month to do so after a whistle-blower complaint alleged that Trump had sought to pressure Ukraine's president to launch investigations against former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

"When the history books are written about this tumultuous era, I want them to show that I was among those in the House of Representatives who stood up to lawlessness and tyranny," he said on Sept. 24, after Pelosi announced the House would begin an impeachment inquiry.

This article was written by Billy House, a reporter for Bloomberg.