WASHINGTON - Fiona Hill, the White House's former top Russia adviser, went to Capitol Hill on Monday, Oct. 14 where she was expected to tell House investigators about how the administration's approach to Ukraine was affected by President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani and his efforts to have the country investigate the son of former vice president Joe Biden.

As Trump's senior White House adviser on Russia and Europe, Hill can provide impeachment investigators with insight into how the administration's Ukraine policy was carried out. Lawmakers are focused on whether the president abused his office by leveraging diplomatic engagement, and possibly military aid, to secure investigations that would damage the Bidens.

As the top National Security Council official on Ukraine matters, Hill worked closely with two diplomats who have become central to the impeachment inquiry.

One, Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, testified last week about her understanding of Giuliani's efforts to remove her from her post. Giuliani and some of his allies in Ukraine saw Yovanovitch, a career diplomat, as a threat to their financial and political interests, she told lawmakers last week.

Hill also worked closely with Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, who in text messages obtained and later released by House Democrats appeared to defend Trump against the allegation that he was pursuing investigations in exchange for U.S. support to Ukraine.

Sondland is scheduled to appear before impeachment investigators Thursday and plans to say that the context of a text message insisting there was no quid pro quo in play was given to him directly by Trump in a phone call, according to a person familiar with his testimony.

Sondland plans to tell lawmakers he has no knowledge of whether the president was telling him the truth at that moment. "It's only true that the president said it, not that it was the truth," said the person familiar with Sondland's planned testimony, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive diplomatic matters.

Hill served on the NSC as senior director for Russia and Europe from mid-2017 until the week before Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a July 25 phone call that sparked an intelligence community whistleblower's report and is at the heart of the impeachment inquiry. A transcript of the phone call shows that during the exchange, Trump asked Zelensky for a "favor," requesting Ukrainian officials look into both a debunked conspiracy theory regarding Ukraine's interference the 2016 U.S. election as well as the energy company Burisma, which paid Biden's son, Hunter, to sit on its board. The former vice president is a leading contender for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Hill will be the third high-ranking current or former diplomat that the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight and Reform committees will depose as part of their accelerating impeachment probe.

The Trump administration has sought to block current and former officials from testifying, prompting lawmakers to issue subpoenas compelling their appearance. Hill is complying with a congressional subpoena and intends to answer lawmakers' questions, her lawyer said Monday. Yovanovitch also appeared last week pursuant to a subpoena.

Hill, who previously served on the National Intelligence Council during the George W. Bush administration, is known for being a vocal critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin and an institutionalist - stances that put her at odds with Trump's embrace of Russia's resurgent role in the region, and Giuliani's style of maneuvering in Ukraine.

This article was written by Karoun Demirjian, a reporter for The Washington Post.