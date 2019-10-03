WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will assail Democrats' Medicare-for-all proposals in a broad speech on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 3, as he issues an executive order advancing his administration's own vision of how Medicare should work.

The address, which Trump will deliver from a Florida retirement community at 1 p.m., is expected to set a political marker ahead of 2020 - as will the executive order, which is entitled "Protecting Medicare from Socialist Destruction."

The president will seek to present his administration as forward-looking on the popular Medicare program, even as his potential Democratic rivals call for overhauling much or all of the country's health-care system by dramatically expanding it.

As senior administration officials told me last week, the president plans to draw a sharp distinction between his own approach to health insurance and the single-payer system advocated by many Democrats.

"Right now we have the Democrats beating each other up over Medicare-for-all, so I think we're going to take the opportunity to contrast with that vision," one official said. "I think you'll see in that speech a discussion of an alternative vision for health-care reform."

RELATED:

White House spokesman Judd Deere said that the president will defend his record on health care but didn't say much about the speech's content. "From day one, President Trump and his administration have worked to provide seniors with high-quality, affordable care in the Medicare program and improved options through Medicare Advantage," he said.

Trump's executive order - the second such order this year focused on health-care delivery - will direct the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to propose ways to boost privately run Medicare plans and implement some of their secrets to success in the traditional Medicare program, according to several lobbyists and people with knowledge of the order.

These private plans, offered through what's known as "Medicare Advantage," could be described as Republicans' favorite component of the Medicare program. And they're right that it's been hugely successful. About one-third of the program's 60 million enrollees now enroll in Medicare Advantage plans run by private companies, instead of using traditional Medicare in which the government directly pays medical bills.

The president will promise to strengthen Medicare Advantage as a way of improving health-care coverage for millions - even as his administration refuses to defend the Affordable Care Act in a high-stakes lawsuit in which a ruling is expected any day now.

Trump is expected to call specifically for Medicare Advantage plans to embrace virtual health care and more flexibility for the types of supplemental medical benefits they can cover. The order could also encompass more-technical operational changes such as adjusting provider network requirements for Medicare Advantage plans and leveling the playing field between what doctor offices and hospital outpatient facilities are paid.

The White House is holding a conference call with stakeholders at 8:40 a.m. to discuss the executive order, according to an invitation obtained by The Washington Post.

It's just the latest way the administration is trying to encourage enrollment in Medicare Advantage. In August, CMS rolled out a new "plan finder" helping seniors navigate and compare their plan options under the program.

The agency also announced that average monthly premiums for Medicare Advantage plans are projected to hit their lowest point in 13 years, decreasing 14 percent next year to $23. It projected enrollment will increase nearly 10 percent, to include 24.4 million seniors and people with disabilities.

As the president touts Medicare Advantage, he may also deploy a line used by Republicans last year to slam Medicare-for-all - the idea that it would destroy Medicare as seniors know it.

"They want to raid Medicare to pay for socialism," the president said at a campaign event in Indiana last year. "They're going to ruin your Medicare. Watch. They want to turn America into Venezuela. I don't think so," Trump said at another event in Montana.

Trump's trying to appeal to voter concerns about how a national health-care program would work. And it could be a good strategy.Polls show that it's not only Republicans who don't want a Medicare-for-all-type system; majorities of Democrat and Democrat-leaning voters would prefer that the president strengthen the Affordable Care Act instead.

This article was written by Paige Winfield Cunningham, a reporter for The Washington Post.