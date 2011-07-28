Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., underwent a heart procedure after experiencing chest discomfort at an event, a campaign official said Wednesday, prompting him to cancel his upcoming schedule as he recovers.

"During a campaign event yesterday evening, Sen. Sanders experienced some chest discomfort," Sanders senior adviser Jeff Weaver said in a written statement. "Following medical evaluation and testing he was found to have a blockage in one artery and two stents were successfully inserted."

Weaver said that Sanders "is conversing and in good spirits." The 78-year-old "will be resting up over the next few days," according to Weaver. He added, "We are canceling his events and appearances until further notice, and we will continue to provide appropriate updates."

Sanders was in the midst of a busy campaign swing that took him from New Hampshire to Nevada this week. He had planned to be in California in the coming days.

