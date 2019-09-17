WASHINGTON - House Democrats leading the impeachment inquiry and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused each other Tuesday of trying to intimidate State Department officials called as witnesses in the probe.

Chairmen of the House Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and Oversight committees said any attempt by Pompeo to prevent Department officials from speaking to them "is illegal and will constitute evidence of obstruction," according to a statement issued by Rep. Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., who heads the foreign affairs panel.

The Democrats' statement came after Pompeo informed them hours earlier that five State Department officials called to give depositions in the inquiry into President Donald Trump's actions regarding Ukraine over the next two weeks would not appear as scheduled this week.

Pompeo described the effort to depose the officials as "an attempt to intimidate, bully, and treat improperly, the distinguished professionals of the Department of State."

The standoff follows reports that Pompeo was a participant in the July 25 call by Trump to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, a conversation that led to the impeachment investigation. The inquiry centers on a whistleblower report, released last week, alleging that Trump manipulated U.S. foreign policy for his own political gain, withholding aid to Ukraine while pressing for an investigation of Ukraine-related activities of Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

Until Tuesday, Pompeo had brushed off questions about the incident, saying late last week that he had not read the whistleblower complaint.

The Foreign Affairs Committee has requested Marie Yovanovitch, who was recalled by Pompeo as ambassador to Ukraine in May, prior to the end of her tour, to appear Wednesday.

Other State Department officials scheduled for depositions include Kurt Volker, the administration's special envoy to Ukraine, who resigned last week; Deputy Assistant Secretary George Kent; U.S. ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland; and State Department Counselor Ulrich Brechbuhl.

On Friday, the committees also subpoenaed Pompeo over what they said was his failure to respond to previous requests related to the inquiry. Pompeo left the country late Monday on a week-long trip to Europe.

Pompeo's Tuesday letter chastising the committees said he would "not tolerate such tactics, and I will use all means at my disposal to prevent and expose any attempts to intimidate the dedicated professionals whom I am proud to lead and serve alongside at the Department of State."

Saying that no subpoenas had been issued for the five depositions, he said that "we are not aware of any other authority by which the committee could compel appearance at a depositions," and that the scheduled depositions thus "could only be read as a request for a voluntary appearance of the five Department officials."

The committees, Pompeo said, had provided insufficient time for the officials to prepare and to consult private and State Department lawyers, as well as consultations "regarding the Department's legitimate interests in safeguarding potentially privileged and classified information."

In their letter of response, the chairmen accused Pompeo of "stonewalling" the inquiry, noting that if he was on the Trump call with Zelensky, "he is now a fact witness in the House impeachment inquiry. He should immediately cease intimidating Department witnesses in order to protect himself and the President."

"We expect their full compliance and that of the Department of State," the chairmen said of the witnesses, although they did not indicate what actions they planned to take if the witnesses did not appear.

This article was written by Karen DeYoung, a reporter for The Washington Post.