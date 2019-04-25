WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and top Democrats are privately discussing the creation of a select committee to conduct the possible impeachment of President Donald Trump, according to multiple lawmakers and congressional aides, underscoring the momentum among Democrats to try to oust the president.

The California Democrat has spoken to key allies in recent days about establishing a special panel rather than leaving the task with the House Judiciary Committee, said several Democratic officials. Nothing has been decided, the individuals cautioned, but some members are expected to publicly endorse the move soon.

The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to freely describe private deliberations. Pelosi's office declined to comment on the matter.

The conversations, while tentative, underscore the serious shift in Pelosi's thinking about impeachment in recent days. Pelosi has been reluctant to endorse impeachment, resisting the extraordinary step for months despite pressure from the party's liberal base and several 2020 Democratic presidential candidates. She has argued that neither the public nor the Republican Party, which controls the Senate, supports impeachment and that could prove politically costly to the moderate Democrats who helped deliver the House majority last year.

Recent reports, however, that Trump may have used his power to pressure a foreign leader to investigate a domestic political foe, former vice president Joe Biden and his family, have galvanized the push for impeachment. In the past few days, Pelosi has been sounding out Democrats about whether to proceed on impeachment. She also intends to make a statement on the matter on Tuesday, she told reporters.

Trump, meanwhile, has denied that he used foreign aid as leverage, though he did confirm Tuesday, Sept. 24, that he withheld assistance to Ukraine.

"There was no quid pro quo," Trump told reporters at the U.N. in New York. "There was no pressure applied, nothing."

The creation of a special committee is expected to come up at a series of Democratic meetings planned for Tuesday afternoon, when Pelosi will address her caucus on impeachment for the first time since the news about Trump's conversations with Ukraine broke.

Over the past 48 hours, a tranche of Democrats who opposed impeachment have come out in favor of an inquiry, a total that now exceeds 150 out of 235, according to a Washington Post analysis.

Rep. John Lewis, an influential member in the caucus, was one of the latest Democrats to back impeachment. The Georgia Democrat, a staunch Trump critic and close Pelosi ally, had declined for months to weigh in on impeachment out of respect for the speaker.

"There comes a time when you have to be moved by the spirit of history to take action to protect and preserve the integrity of our nation. I believe, I truly believe, the time to begin impeachment proceedings against this president has come" Lewis said on the House floor. "To delay or to do otherwise would betray the foundation of our democracy."

The notion of a select committee is already causing consternation in the Democratic caucus and has the potential to spark a turf war about who will take the lead in the process. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., tweeted that Democrats "don't have the luxury of time w/ another committee," backing the House Judiciary Committee's claim to oversee the proceedings.

"Judiciary has been investigating& putting the pieces together for months," Ocasio-Cortez wrote. "Impeachment belongs there. We must honor jurisdiction, historical precedent,& work done + allow Judiciary to move forward."

The creation of a select committee would be a blow to the Judiciary panel, which has taken the lead on the Democratic investigations and has already discussed possible articles, even hiring outside counsel to lead a possible impeachment. But some senior Democrats have been unhappy with how the panel has handled its investigative work and hearings, blaming the committee for the House's failure to move public sentiment in favor of impeachment in recent months.

Atop that, the dynamic between Pelosi, a longtime impeachment skeptic, and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler has been tense in recent weeks, as the New York Democrat pushed the speaker to embrace impeachment proceedings before she was ready. For months, Pelosi refused, even as she signed off on the committee's work and legal arguments suggesting that an impeachment inquiry was already underway.

Privately, Pelosi took jabs at Nadler, telling lawmakers recently that only the full House could say that the chamber was impeaching the president. The comments were first reported by Politico.

The Judiciary Committee did not respond to request for comment. But the panel's recent questioning of former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, while seen as a political circus, yielded results at the end of the hearing, when a staff lawyer was able to get Lewandowski to confirm allegations of potential obstruction by the president, prompting Democrats outside the panel to suggest that the committee should have its lawyers lead, not members.

A select committee would give Pelosi more power over the process. Pelosi would be able to name the lawmakers on the committee, for example. Many say she's already eyeing a way to give House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., one of her closest allies, a greater role in any investigation.

The idea could run into resistance not only from Judiciary Democrats who want to protect their turf but from other lawmakers. Rep. Gerald Connolly, D-Va., for instance, also expressed concern that there was not enough time to create a select committee. The House, he said, needs to move now to impeach.

This article was written by Rachael Bade and Mike DeBonis, reporters for The Washington Post.