WASHINGTON — As Hurricane Dorian unleashed torrential rains on the Carolinas on Thursday morning, Sept. 5, President Trump continued to push his erroneous contention from the weekend that Alabama could have been affected by the life-threatening storm.

In his first tweets of the morning, Trump insisted that what he first said in a Sunday tweet was accurate at the time and attacked the news media.

"What I said was accurate! All Fake News in order to demean!" Trump wrote.

Trump's latest tweets on the subject came a day after he attempted to retroactively justify his Sunday tweet by displaying in the Oval Office a modified National Hurricane Center "cone of uncertainty" forecast, dated Aug. 29, indicating Alabama could in fact be affected. The graphic appeared to have been altered with a Sharpie to indicate a risk that the storm would move into Alabama from Florida.

"In the early days of the hurricane, when it was predicted that Dorian would go through Miami or West Palm Beach, even before it reached the Bahamas, certain models strongly suggested that Alabama & Georgia would be hit as it made its way through Florida & to the Gulf," Trump said in his Thursday tweets. "Instead it turned North and went up the coast, where it continues now. In the one model through Florida, the Great State of Alabama would have been hit or grazed. In the path it took, no."

Trump's tweet on Sunday listed Alabama among states that he said "will most likely be hit (much) harder than anticipated."

It came as Dorian was hitting the Bahamas as a high-end Category 5 hurricane, and the tweet sparked enough public alarm that it prompted the National Weather Service in Birmingham, Alabama, to bluntly tweet 20 minutes later: "Alabama will NOT see any impacts from #Dorian."

On Thursday morning, Trump also retweeted a map he shared on Twitter on Wednesday. It showed raw computer model data provided to state and local governments four days before his Alabama tweet.

The data showed that the majority of models called for Dorian to make landfall well southeast of Alabama, most likely in Florida. By the time of his controversial tweet on Sunday, the projections on that map showing potential impacts on Alabama had long been ruled out.

Later Thursday morning, Trump retweeted tweets sent by the National Hurricane Center with updates on Dorian and other looming storms.

He then returned once again to the subject of Alabama.

"Alabama was going to be hit or grazed, and then Hurricane Dorian took a different path (up along the East Coast)," Trump wrote on Twitter. "The Fake News knows this very well. That's why they're the Fake News!"

Trump's insistence that he was correct prompted widespread criticism that neither the president nor his White House is willing to admit mistakes.

Late Thursday morning, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham ribbed CNN about a map that was part of its storm coverage that mistakenly labeled Alabama as Mississippi.

"Hi @CNN, I know you guys are busy analyzing lines on a map, but perhaps you use your time to study up on U.S. geography?" Grisham wrote on Twitter.

CNN responded early Thursday afternoon.

"Thanks, Stephanie," the network's communications team said in a tweet. "Yes, we made a mistake (which we fixed in less than 30 seconds). And now we are admitting it. You all should try it sometime."

This article was written by John Wagner, a reporter for The Washington Post. The Washington Post's Matthew Cappucci and Andrew Freedman contributed to this report.