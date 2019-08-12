The Education Department is fining Michigan State University a record $4.5 million and requiring the school to make major changes after finding a "systemic failure to protect students from sexual abuse."

The public university has faced a reckoning since Larry Nassar, a former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State sports doctor, pleaded guilty to sexual assault and since scores of women gave harrowing testimony about the abuse they suffered and about how school officials did not help them. That was followed by revelations about sexual assault allegations leveled against William Strampel, the former dean of MSU's College of Osteopathic Medicine and Nassar's supervisor.

What happened at Michigan State was "abhorrent, inexcusable, and a total and complete failure to follow the law and protect students," said Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who had launched investigations by the Office for Civil Rights and the Office of Federal Student Aid.

Michigan State President Samuel Stanley said Thursday that he had established an oversight committee that would comply with the Education Department's conditions spelled out in an agreement letter. The university signed an agreement with the Education Department to make major changes to the way it handles complaints and prevents sexual misconduct on campus.

"I'm grateful for the thoroughness of these investigations and intend to use them as a blueprint for action," said Stanley, who is the third president to lead the university since the scandal broke.

The Office for Civil Rights investigation concluded that Michigan State failed to adequately respond to reports of sexual misconduct by Nassar and Strampel, failed to take steps to protect students while complaints were pending and failed to act to end any harassment.

"I want to thank each of the survivors who came forward and shared their stories," DeVos said in a written statement Thursday. "Doing so took an incredible amount of courage. Never again should incidents of sexual misconduct on campuses - or anywhere - be swept under the rug. Students, faculty and staff must all feel empowered to come forward, know that they will be taken seriously, and know that the Department of Education will hold schools accountable."

Women have said they complained to Michigan State officials as early as 1997. Nassar was cleared in an investigation by the school in 2014 after a woman said he assaulted her.

In 2016, The Indianapolis Star broke a story about a woman who said she was assaulted by Nassar, leading several more victims to come forward. He was tried and sentenced to 40 to 175 years in connection with the assaults.

The university agreed last year to pay $500 million to settle lawsuits by 332 women who alleged abuse by Nassar.

The revelations about Nassar roiled the university, forcing the resignation of longtime president Lou Anna Simon and then of an interim president, John Engler, a former Michigan governor who was appointed in the wake of the sex-abuse scandal and charged with overhauling the school's culture. Engler angered many victims of sexual assault with comments such as one suggesting that the women were enjoying the spotlight after speaking out about the abuse.

Last month, Stanley took office as the 21st president of Michigan State.

Stanley announced that he would host meetings with victims of sexual assault in September and October to hear their concerns and suggestions for improvements at the university.The Education Department is also requiring Michigan State to investigate and consider appropriate sanctions against current and former employees of the university who, despite being informed of allegations of sexual misconduct by Nassar or Strampel, didn't take action. Documents show that over Strampel's 16 years as dean, students, faculty and staff reported his comments and behavior, according to the Office for Civil Rights; those complaints reached the highest level of the university's administration, "including the president, three provosts, advisors to the provost, several assistant provosts, the Office of the General Counsel, and administrators within the College."

The Education Department in 2016 levied a $2.4 million fine against Pennsylvania State University after assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky was convicted of sexually abusing several children over more than a decade - with some of the assaults occurring in a campus locker room. The university signed an agreement with the Education Department to make major changes to the way it handles complaints and prevents sexual misconduct on campus.

This article was written by Susan Svrluga and Moriah Balingit, reporters for The Washington Post.