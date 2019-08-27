NEW YORK - One by one, the women stood at the front of a federal courtroom, fighting back tears as they described how Jeffrey Epstein coerced and abused them, and - to the end - avoided their efforts to bring him to justice.

The women would have preferred a trial. But because Epstein, a politically connected multimillionaire, killed himself in federal custody this month, authorities said, they got only a hearing, at which a judge weighed prosecutors' request to drop the new sex-trafficking charges brought against the registered sex offender.

For the victims, there will be no final face-to-face confrontation with the man they say abused them. For Epstein, there will be no weighing of the evidence by his peers. Instead, those who say Epstein abused them shared their stories with one another and the world, and their frustration that the case had come to this.

Chauntae Davies, who was recruited to be a masseuse for Epstein, graphically described being raped by Epstein over a period of several years, and how in his death she felt a sense of loss.

"It took me a long time to come forward," Davies said. "Every public humiliation that I endured, I have suffered, and he has won."

But Davies later said she refused to let that sentiment linger.

"I have found my voice now," she said. "I will not stop fighting."

Courtney Wild, who says Epstein sexually abused her when she was 14 years old, told the courtroom that the financier's death in federal custody had "robbed myself and all of the other victims" of a chance to confront him in court.

"For that, he is a coward," Wild said. "I feel very angry, sad. And justice has never been served in this case."

Wild, who had spoken publicly in the past, was first to address the court, but she was followed by many. As of about noon, eight women had spoken - five anonymously, identified in court only as "Jane Doe." One said she was still struggling to call herself a victim. Another said she felt re-traumatized by Epstein's suicide. A third read a letter she wrote to Epstein, which began "Dear Jeffrey" and spoke of how he had an "illness."

The hearing will almost certainly end with the sex-trafficking charges against Epstein being dropped. But instead of issuing a simple written order, U.S. District Judge Berman asked prosecutors and defense lawyers to appear in court, and said that they and those who say Epstein abused them can "be heard, if they wish to be." He said in court Tuesday that the news of Epstein's death was "certainly shocking," as everyone was expecting proceedings "through which the accusers and the accused would come face to face, allowing everyone to get their day in court."

"It is a rather stunning turn of events," Berman said.

Prosecutors had arrested Epstein, 66, in July and charged him with sex trafficking, subjecting him to a possible trial and 45-year sentence, if he were convicted. He had pleaded not guilty. Berman had ordered that he be jailed pending trial, though Epstein was appealing that decision. Then, on the morning of Aug. 10, staff at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan found Epstein hanging in his cell. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities called the incident an "apparent suicide" and launched multiple investigations - including by the FBI and the Justice Department's inspector general - into what had happened. There appear to have been a number of significant lapses at the jail where Epstein was being held, and Reid Weingarten, one of Epstein's attorneys, asked Berman on Tuesday to conduct an independent inquiry into Epstein's death. Prosecutors said that was not the point of Tuesday's hearing.

Weingarten said Epstein's defense team was "skeptical of the certitude of the medical examiners' conclusion that this was suicide," and was frustrated to receive most information about the case from reporters.

"We ask your honor . . . to find out what happened to our client. We're angry about the conditions he was held in," Weingarten said. "We don't know what happened. We deeply want to know what happened to our client."

Weingarten pointed in particular to what he called "the dysfunction of the critical video" inside the jail where Epstein was being held.

At least one camera in the hallway outside the cell where Epstein was found had footage that was unusable, although other clearer footage was captured in the area, according to three people briefed on the evidence gathered earlier this month.

Epstein had been put on suicide watch after a July 23 incident in which he was found in his cell with marks on his neck. After he was removed from suicide watch about a week later, he should have had a cell mate. But that person was transferred out the day before Epstein was found, and no one was assigned to replace him - despite the fact that at least eight jail officials knew Epstein was not to be left alone in cell.

Officers also should have been checking on Epstein every 30 minutes, but had not done so for several hours before he was found, officials have said. The two officers assigned to the special housing unit where Epstein was being held were both on overtime - one forced, the other voluntary, officials have said. One did not normally work as a correctional officer, but had in the past and was able to do so, officials have said.

Epstein's case attracted so much attention in part because in 2008, he reached a deal with federal prosecutors to resolve similar allegations of abuse and spent 13 months in jail - with work-release privileges. The arrangement was widely criticized as overly lenient and ultimately prompted the resignation of President Trump's labor secretary, Alex Acosta, who was the U.S. attorney in Miami when the deal was approved.

Federal prosecutors in New York have said they are still investigating those who might have conspired with Epstein, and it is possible other charges could be brought. Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey told the court Tuesday that charges against potential co-conspirators and civil forfeiture of Epstein's assets are still possible, and that the government's investigation will continue.

"This dismissal in no way lessens the government's resolve," Comey said.

This article was written by Matt Zapotosky and Renae Merie, reporters for The Washington Post.