Miller, 34, said he also agreed to search for and turn over documents regarding Stone's convention schedule by next week. He said he expects that handover to end his involvement in an investigation launched during special counsel Robert Mueller's probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

"The questioning dealt with Mr. Miller's relationship with Roger Stone, and what does he know about Julian Assange and WikiLeaks and so forth. He answered those questions, and basically, Mr. Miller doesn't have any knowledge about what Roger Stone knew about WikiLeaks and Julian Assange," Miller attorney Paul Kamenar said to reporters with his client outside the federal courthouse in Washington.

Miller testified after losing a 10-month battle to quash a grand jury subpoena and faced jail time for contempt if he continued to refuse to testify in the closed proceedings.

The days surrounding the mid-July convention Republican were ofmarked interest toinvestigators.Michael Cohen, former personal attorney to Donald Trump, has allege that during that period, the then-candidatereceived an important phone call from his decades-long confidante, Stone, alerting Trump that WikiLeaks was planning an imminent release of emails damaging to Hillary Clinton. WikiLeaks posted thousands of internal Democratic Party emails by the end of the week.

Cohen gave his account in sworn congressional testimony in February. Fleshing out the details of Stone's activities around the time could fill in blanks in investigators' understanding of what Trump or those around him knew or thought about WikiLeaks' or Russia's plans.

Grand jurors continue to hear testimony in ongoing matters related to Mueller's now-concluded investigation and a number of cases charged in the probe - including Stone's - have been handed off to local federal prosecutors, including in Washington. Assange has been indicted in Alexandria on federal espionage and conspiracy charges, although not in connection with WikiLeaks' alleged role in the public release of Democratic Party emails hacked by Russian operatives in 2016.

Miller's attorney declined to speculate if prosecutors were looking to bring new charges against Stone, Assange or anyone else, but said Miller was asked about his knowledge of both men, as well as of New York radio host Randy Credico, and conservative political commentator Jerome Corsi, other figures who dealt with Stone regarding the email leaks.

"It's difficult to say where they're going with this. It's a matter of them completing their questioning, which they would have asked a year ago. It didn't seem like there was anything really new along those lines," Kamenar said, adding he believed the inquiries were moot since the special counsel's investigation reported that it did not find establish that anyone in the Trump campaign conspired with Russia in its interference effort.

Miller thanked his attorneys, and said he had just gotten married when Stone emailed him to help him during the convention, and gave up his honeymoon to be Stone's driver.

"Roger Stone is a mentor of mine. I worked with him. I was his driver. I worked for him for 13 years, and he's like Uncle Roger to me," Miller said.

Miller helped get Stone into media events, with his email, and forwarded emails sent to one of Stone's websites to Stone, Kamenar said. Miller has had nothing to do with Stone since the election and has not communicated with him, Kamenar said. Miller moved to St. Louis last year around the time he was subpoenaed last year, and runs a paint contracting and home warranty business, Kamenar said.

Miller launched an unsuccessful legal effort to declare Mueller's appointment invalid, arguing that under the constitution Mueller should have been confirmed by the Senate, a view rejected by the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Kamenar said in battling the subpoena Miller was not trying to be unaccommodating to investigators. Miller said he was motivated by his libertarian views and opposed being summoned to travel across the country on "a whim," as Miller said outside the courthouse.

Stone was indicted in January on charges of lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing justice regarding his efforts to obtain information at the behest of Trump's campaign about the hacking and public release of Democratic Party emails. He has pleaded not guilty.

Miller worked for the GOP operative during the 2016 presidential campaign, handling duties such as setting up media interviews, and has been an assistant to Stone for 13 years.

He was one of at least a half-dozen of Stone's associates called to testify last year before Stone was indicted.

Mueller has alleged Russian intelligence operatives stole the emails in the first half of 2016 and disseminated them before the fall election via the anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks, led by Assange, and other entities that U.S. prosecutors have said were online fronts invented by Russian agents. Stone testified to the House Intelligence Committee in September 2017 and said his public hints about WikiLeaks were based on tips from Credico, whom he described as an "intermediary" and "mutual friend" of Assange.

Credico has denied serving as a back channel for Stone, saying he did not become acquainted with Assange until after Assange's participation on Credico's radio show on Aug. 25, 2016.

Corsi had emailed friends and contacts, including Stone, about WikiLeaks throughout the final months of the campaign. Stone at one point asked Corsi to get to Assange and find out what else the WikiLeaks founder held, according to a draft plea agreement that Corsi released. He has not been charged in the case.

This article was written by Spencer S. Hsu, a reporter for The Washington Post.