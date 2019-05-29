Special Counsel Robert Mueller makes a statement on Wednesday at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C. Washington Post photo by Salwan Georges.

WASHINGTON - Special Counsel Robert Mueller announced Wednesday he was closing his office and offered his first public comments on the results of his work, asserting that Justice Department legal guidance prevented him from accusing President Donald Trump of a crime and noting cryptically that the Constitution "requires a process other than the criminal justice system to formally accuse the president of wrongdoing."

Standing alone on stage in a room used for press conferences on the Justice Department's seventh floor, Mueller reiterated much of what was detailed in his report and sought to explain his decision-making process. He noted that his team found "insufficient evidence" to accuse Trump's campaign of conspiring with Russia to tilt the 2016 election, but emphasized they did not make a similar determination on whether the president obstructed justice.

Video: Special Counsel Robert Mueller said it would be "unfair" to accuse President Trump of a crime since he could not be charged with a crime. (The Washington Post)





"If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime," Mueller said, "we would have said so."

In a tweet after the press conference, Trump said, "Nothing changes from the Mueller Report. There was insufficient evidence and therefore, in our Country, a person is innocent. The case is closed! Thank you."

Likely to the dismay of lawmakers, Mueller said any congressional testimony he would provide would not go beyond his 448-page report.

"We chose those words carefully, and the work speaks for itself, and the report is my testimony," Mueller said.

The comments mark Mueller's first televised comments on the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, and the first time he has sought to explain his work since the release last month of his report. Mueller said he was "speaking out today because our investigation is complete."

"We are formally closing the special counsel's office and as well I am resigning from the Department of Justice to return to private life," Mueller said.

Video: Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III said May 29 that the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election is complete and he will return to private life. (The Washington Post)





Mueller took no questions.

Mueller's report said his team did not find Trump or his associates conspired with Russia to influence the 2016, but notably decided not to reach a conclusion on whether Trump had obstructed justice.

Mueller's team wrote that Justice Department legal guidance prohibiting the indictment of a sitting president prevented prosecutors from accusing the commander in chief of a crime even in a private report. The non-decision has roiled Washington - with Trump declaring complete vindication even as hundreds of former federal prosecutors say that Mueller laid out sufficient evidence in his report to make an obstruction case.

On Wednesday, Mueller sought to explain his thinking more fully. A president, he said, "cannot be charged with a federal crime while he is in office. That is unconstitutional." And he noted, "Even if the charge is kept under seal and hidden from public view, that, too, is prohibited."

"Charging the president with a crime was therefore not an option we could consider," Mueller said.

But Mueller said his team was still allowed to investigate Trump because it was possible others could be charged. He did not say what they might have done if the law allowed a president to be charged, but hinted that lawmakers could still pursue the matter, noting that the Constitution "requires a process other that the criminal justice system to formally accuse the president of wrongdoing."

The White House was notified Tuesday night that Mueller planned to make a statement on Wednesday, according to a senior White House official.

Mueller's only public statement to date is the one he put out when he was appointed special counsel two years ago.

This article was written by Matt Zapotosky and Felicia Sonmez, reporters for The Washington Post.