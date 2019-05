Robert Mueller, the special counsel in the Russia inquiry, leaves meetings on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 21, 2017. Mueller has delivered a report on his inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 election to Attorney General William Barr, according to the Justice Department on Friday, March 22, bringing to an apparent close an investigation that has consumed the nation and cast a shadow over President Donald Trump for nearly two years. Doug Mills / ©2019 The New York Times