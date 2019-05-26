One man killed, nine others shot at block party in Virginia

The male victim has not been identified, pending notification of next of kin.

The shooting occurred at about 10 p.m. in Holly Cove, a neighborhood of townhouses, said Chesapeake police spokesman Leo Kosinski.

Police have no suspect information and do not consider the incident a mass shooting at this time, he said. Police are investigating potential gang activity in connection with the shooting. The incident remains under investigation.

Police were in route to Holly Cove Drive and Airline Boulevard for the second time that evening for reports of a disturbance when they received reports of the shooting.

They arrived to a chaotic scene of multiple victims and people screaming, Kosinski said.

Some victims were treated by medics on the scene and others were taken by ambulance to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, the major trauma center in the Hampton Roads area.

As the night went on, police received reports from two other hospitals that they also were treating shooting victims, bringing the total number to 10, Kosinski said.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call 888-LOCK-U-UP or go online at P3TIPS. COM.

This article was written by Jenna Portnoy, a reporter for The Washington Post.