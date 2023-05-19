99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News

MPR to host 'Appetites in Greater Minnesota with Tom Crann' featuring Tara Thai owner Keng Dechawuth

Minnesota Public Radio will feature All Things Considered host Tom Crann talking with Keng Dechawuth, owner of Tara Thai, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, at the Hampton Inn and Suites.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:15 PM

BEMIDJI — Minnesota Public Radio will feature All Things Considered host Tom Crann talking in person with Keng Dechawuth, owner of Tara Thai, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, at the Hampton Inn and Suites, 1019 Paul Bunyan Drive S.

"Join us as Tom and Keng talk flavors, recipes and advice, learning more about Keng and his journey through his food career," a release said.

Dechawuth will share one of his favorite recipes, Spicy Mushroom Laab and tastings will be available.

"Born and raised in Thailand, Keng came to the U.S. in 1998 to the University of Southern California on a scholarship from the Thai Army to study electrical engineering," the release said. "He returned to Thailand after graduation in 2000 and came back to the U.S. in 2005 to pursue a Ph.D. in electrical engineering at North Dakota State University.

"He left his educational program to open his first restaurant in Moorhead in 2006. Since then, Keng has opened 15 restaurants. He has transferred ownership of many of his restaurants to employees or friends and continues to mentor many."

Check-in and social will begin at 5:30 with the event following from 6 to 7 p.m.

This event is open to the public, participation is free, but registration is required by visiting mpr.org/mprconnects.

