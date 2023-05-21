99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
PHOTOS: Milan celebrates 17th annual 'A Taste of Syttende Mai'

Norwegian celebration fills Milan's downtown streets as residents celebrate their heritage Saturday, May 20, 2023.

Syttende Mai 052023 001.jpg
Lana Svien, center, dances with Luanne Fondell, right, and Audrey Arner while listening to Minneapolis band, "The Swdish Trio," during A Taste of Syttende Mai in Milan on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 2:57 PM

MILAN — Considering the small rural community of Milan was once referred to as Little Norway, it's no surprise the community of just over 400 residents keeps celebrating its heritage strong year after year.

Wednesday, May 17, served as Constitution Day in Norway this year, with Milan's celebration following up a few days later for the 16th annual "A Taste of Syttende Mai."

The day began with Kviteseid Lutheran Church hosting Kvitseid Smorgaas Tea. In downtown, the Minneapolis-based band, "The Swedish Trio," serenaded the crowd with tunes to waltz in the streets while vendors sold their wares to folks gathering during the early afternoon.

To wrap up the day, folks huddled the sidewalks of Main Street in the heart of Milan for the annual Uff-da parade. Dancers in polyester, members of the longstanding Milan Community Band and Vikings riding in ship-shaped floats kept the crowd amused and entertained into the early afternoon.

Milan residents hailing from the Federated States of Micronesia carry the Norwegian flag and the flag of Micronesia during A Taste of Syttende Mai in Milan on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Milan residents hailing from the Federated States of Micronesia carry the Norwegian flag and the flag of Micronesia during A Taste of Syttende Mai in Milan on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Syttende Mai 052023 003.jpg
Ross Sutter of Minneapolis-based band, "The Swedish Trio," performs during A Taste of Syttende Mai in Milan on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Syttende Mai 052023 004.jpg
Members of the Polyester Pack dance down Main Street while taking part in the parade during A Taste of Syttende Mai in Milan on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Syttende Mai 052023 005.jpg
A man and child dressed in Viking attire ride in a float along Main Street during A Taste of Syttende Mai in Milan on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Milan resident Carol Ford
Milan resident Carol Ford adjusts her herbs for sale at a vendor booth during A Taste of Syttende Mai in Milan on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Syttende Mai 052023 007.jpg
A boy rides his bike in downtown Milan on Main Street during A Taste of Syttende Mai in Milan on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Syttende Mai 052023 008.jpg
Milan residents hailing from the Federated States of Micronesia walk down Main Street during A Taste of Syttende Mai in Milan on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
A Taste of Syttende Mai in Milan
Parade attendees grab candy during A Taste of Syttende Mai in Milan on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Syttende Mai 052023 010.jpg
Colton Moen of Appleton fills out places and things he's seen around Milan while completing a scavenger hunt during A Taste of Syttende Mai in Milan on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Syttende Mai 052023 011.jpg
Members of American Legion Club Post 359 march down Main Street during A Taste of Syttende Mai in Milan on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Syttende Mai 052023 013.jpg
Milan residents hailing from the Federated States of Micronesia walk down Main Street during A Taste of Syttende Mai in Milan on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Syttende Mai 052023 012.jpg
Members with the Milan Community Band perform during A Taste of Syttende Mai in Milan on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
