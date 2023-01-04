99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Minnesota
Minnesota Supreme Court approves disbarment of attorney after fraud conviction in bankruptcy scheme

Willmar attorney Gregory Ron Anderson agreed to voluntary disbarment as part of his sentence for fraud in the bankruptcy proceedings of his client, the former mayor of Kerkhoven.

A courtroom gavel
Tom Cherveny
By Tom Cherveny
January 04, 2023 12:52 PM
We are part of The Trust Project.

ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Supreme Court has approved an agreement disbarring former Willmar, Minnesota, attorney Gregory Ron Anderson from the practice of law for his felony conviction of fraud.

Gregory Anderson
Gregory Anderson

The Supreme Court issued a news release Tuesday, Jan. 3, stating that it had issued an order Dec. 30 in which it approved the disbarment as sought in a petition from the director of the Office of Lawyers Professional Responsibility for Anderson’s alleged professional misconduct.

Anderson, 63, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in St. Paul on Dec. 7 to serve 18 months in prison for a conviction of fraud in the bankruptcy proceedings of former Kerkhoven Mayor James Rothers. Anderson must also serve a year of supervised release following his prison term and pay fines of $20,000.

The federal court found that Anderson had created fake liabilities to create the appearance that Rothers was insolvent when, in fact, Rothers could easily have paid all of his creditors, according to information from the U.S. District Attorney’s office.

Rothers pleaded guilty to fraud Dec. 13 and is serving two years of probation.

Anderson had agreed as part of a plea agreement in his case to voluntarily accept disbarment.

In the recent ruling, the Supreme Court noted that Anderson had entered into a stipulation for discipline in which he waived his rights to challenge the action and “unconditionally admits the allegations of the amended petition” against him.

Anderson had practiced law in Willmar since 1987.

Related Topics: MINNESOTAWILLMARCRIME AND COURTSMINNESOTA SUPREME COURT
Tom Cherveny
By Tom Cherveny
Tom Cherveny is a regional and outdoors reporter for the West Central Tribune.
He has been a reporter with the West Central Tribune since 1993.

Cherveny can be reached via email at tcherveny@wctrib.com or by phone at 320-214-4335.
